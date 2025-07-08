Nigeria: APC Leaders Pass No Confidence Vote On Bauchi Rep

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass, Tafawa Balewa, and Bogoro Federal Constituency have passed a vote of no confidence on their House of Representatives member, Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko.

At a town hall meeting, APC chieftains, grassroots mobilisers and concerned constituents withdrew support for the lawmaker, accusing him of poor performance, arrogance, anti-party and disconnection from the people.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Musa Khalid, lambasted Leko for sidelining political allies and showing disrespect to elders, women and core supporters.

Khalid accused the lawmaker of hiding under the guise of financial constraints to justify his failure to deliver on campaign promises.

He accused Leko of betraying APC loyalists by favouring opposition PDP members in appointments. "It's a slap on the face of our party," he fumed.

Also speaking, one of the leaders of APC youth groups in the area, Comrade Jibrin Abdullahi Dass, accused Leko of being an "accidental representative" who has failed to bring any meaningful development.

He added, "The constituency is stagnant, our hopes dashed."