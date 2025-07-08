Nigeria: Extension Services - Backbone of Gov Radda's Cotton Revival in Katsina, By Ahmed Abdulkadir

opinion

As part of his efforts to revamp Katsina's agricultural sector, Mr Radda has initiated a bold revival of the state's extension services, especially through restoration of cotton farming to its former glory

At the heart of any successful agricultural transformation lies one indispensable component: agricultural extension services. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda understands this well. As part of his comprehensive efforts to revamp Katsina's agricultural sector, he has initiated a bold revival of the state's extension services--a move that is both strategic and timely, especially as he seeks to restore cotton farming to its former glory.

While much of the public focus has been on Katsina's growing investment in inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and tractors, the unsung hero of Governor Radda's agricultural revolution may very well be his commitment to strengthening the link between research and the rural farmer--the agricultural extension officer.

Agricultural extension services serve as the bridge between innovation and application. They translate scientific research into practical farming techniques that rural farmers can adopt to improve productivity. From proper land preparation and seed selection to pest control and market access, extension workers are the field generals in the war against rural poverty and low yields.

Over the years, however, Nigeria's extension system suffered from neglect, underfunding, and a lack of capacity. Katsina State was no exception. Many local governments had no active extension agents, and farmers were left to rely on outdated practices and informal knowledge. This contributed significantly to the collapse of cotton production in the region, alongside the issues of poor seed quality and market failure.

Radda's Revitalization of Extension Services

Governor Radda has taken concrete steps to revive this critical sector. Since taking office, his administration has:

Recruited and trained new agricultural extension workers to fill the vacuum left by years of attrition and neglect.

Equipped them with motorcycles, tablets, and agro-kits to aid fieldwork and data collection, ensuring their mobility and effectiveness across rural communities.

Partnered with federal and private institutions, such as the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), to facilitate technology transfer and training.

Reactivated rural extension offices across the 34 Local Government Areas to bring advisory services closer to farmers.

This revitalised extension system is now poised to play a pivotal role in Governor Radda's cotton revival agenda. Here are how extension services can drive cotton revival in the state:

Farmer Education on Modern Cotton Practices

Extension agents will be responsible for training farmers in best practices for cotton cultivation, including land preparation, spacing, pest management, and harvesting techniques. This ensures that improved seeds distributed by the government translate into real yield improvements.

Pest and Disease Surveillance

Cotton is vulnerable to pests like bollworms and diseases like bacterial blight. Well-equipped extension agents can monitor outbreaks and issue early warnings, reducing crop losses significantly.

Demonstration Plots and Field Schools

To ensure uptake of new technologies, extension officers can establish demonstration farms across different agro-ecological zones of the state. These plots serve as real-life classrooms where farmers learn by seeing and doing.

Data Collection for Policy and Planning

With tablets and mobile apps, extension workers can collect real-time data on cotton acreage, input usage, and yields. This allows the government to plan input distribution more effectively and evaluate the impact of its interventions.

Linking Farmers to Markets and Finance

Extension officers can help mobilise farmers into cooperatives and link them to buyers, ginneries, and financial institutions. This is especially important for contract farming models or when introducing insurance schemes.

Countries like Brazil, India, and China have successfully used strong extension networks to boost cotton production. In India, for instance, the introduction of cotton was accompanied by aggressive farmer education campaigns through extension agents. The result was a quantum leap in cotton yields and export earnings.

Similarly, Ethiopia's "Agricultural Development Led Industrialization" strategy heavily relied on a national extension program that saw thousands of trained agents deployed to the grassroots. Within a decade, Ethiopia became a major exporter of several crops.

Governor Radda's efforts to build a similarly robust extension framework in Katsina position the state to replicate these successes, especially with support from partners like NBRDA and Dar Al-Halal Animal Farm.

To maximise the impact of extension services in the cotton revival agenda, the following steps are recommended:

First, through digitalization, agents can be equipped with digital tools to track farmer profiles, monitor progress, and provide instant feedback to policymakers.

Secondly, performance-based incentives can be used to motivate extension workers through measurable targets tied to adoption rates and yield improvements.

Also through public-private collaboration, cotton companies and processors can be involved in extension activities to ensure alignment with market needs.

Lastly through continuous training, agents can be availed regular refresher courses especially on biotechnology, climate-smart agriculture, and post-harvest handling.

Governor Radda's revival of extension services is not just a technical fix; it is a visionary move that puts farmers at the centre of policy. By empowering extension officers, he is building a human infrastructure capable of transforming rural livelihoods. And in the context of cotton, these agents will be the frontline drivers of a new era--one where Katsina reclaims its title as a cotton powerhouse in Nigeria and beyond.

With seeds in hand and knowledge in the field, Katsina is ready to plant more than cotton--it is planting hope, opportunity, and prosperity for its people.

Mr Abdulkadir is a journalist based in Katsina.