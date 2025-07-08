Liberia: A Call for National Consolidation for Progress

opinion

"If the change we seek is not now, then when? If it is not you, then who? If it's not here, then where?"

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is poised to end Liberia's long struggle to achieve transparency, accountability, patriotism, and national reconciliation--an effort that has persistently been stalled for decades. His recent moves are likely a turning point for Liberia. They can be seen as an effort not only to fulfill his political campaign promises made about two years ago, but also to suppress and extinguish the culture of impunity that has hindered progress in both the public and private sectors for decades. Although everyone recognizes that the steps taken by His Excellency are crucial steps for national development, it remains challenging for governments and citizens to play their rightful roles in safeguarding the state.

Prince Menkalo Gbieu, contributing writer

The president's plans for road construction and rehabilitation, the empowerment of anti-corruption institutions such as Liberia's Anti-Corruption Commission, judicial reforms, and accountability for government officials and other state actors represent significant progress towards the Agenda for Transformation aimed at making Liberia a lower-middle income country by 2030. These initiatives go beyond mere political rhetorics. The pretense of working hard for the interests of the Liberian people is no longer enough. Practical measures are needed to confront ignorance, disease and poverty, the real enemies of the state. This change is no longer just a myth; it is becoming a visible reality across Liberia's communities, social media, electronic and print outlets, etc.

There is no institution powerful enough to stop JNB from implementing his transformative strategy for Liberia, because leadership is at hand to establish and improve the livelihood of the people.

Liberians desperately want to see real change. However, national consensus is needed on crucial issues such as improving the educational system to support manpower development, industrialization to ensure economic independence, infrastructure development for national prosperity, and investing in agriculture to feed our people. We cannot continue to condemn every effort by the government, often branding our destiny as "this too is Liberia," fueled by propaganda--the most detrimental element of politics that has engulfed the country and its institutions.

So I ask: "If the transformation we want is not now, then when? If it should not be led by JNB, then who? If it's not here, then where?"

These questions are fundamental to our ongoing national debate about the underdevelopment of the state and the inefficiency of its institutions in driving sustainable solutions. Both political institutions and non-political individuals who see nothing good in Liberia should reconsider their perspectives to align with a national consensus that benefits the country and its citizens, regardless of who leads the effort.

The culture of condemnation and the divisive politics organized by opposition parties and individuals vying for leadership are irrelevant if they do not aim to improve institutions, advance infrastructure, and invest in education and industrialization. A political entity that neglects these fundamental priorities is merely a Trojan horse, lacking the basic solutions necessary to improve the lives of our people.

President Boakai's national development agenda aims to connect rural communities with paved roads, provide stable electricity and piped water, invest in quality education, implement mechanized farming strategies, and ensure technological access for all citizens. The public and major institutions must endorse, support, and refrain from undermining this agenda.

It is important to remember that political parties and governments are established to serve the people. They significantly influence the well-being of the populace. In this context, Liberians' hopes for improving national conditions hinge on the decisions made by political parties. Therefore, political institutions must collaborate on a shared national development strategy, despite their differing philosophies and structures.

We cannot live for parties; rather, parties exist for the state, which is ultimately governed by its citizens. Political parties should be vehicles that drive the country toward prosperity and growth, ensuring that even children in rural Liberia benefit from their decisions. Good intentions alone are not enough--these intentions must be put into action. Parties and individuals should unite and avoid unnecessary noise and condemnation.

Let us remember that institutional differences are rooted in ideologies designed to support the state and develop its people, not to tear down the nation or undermine its interests. Condemnation aimed at undermining effective solutions only causes suffering and stagnation--an approach that harms our development and is unacceptable for our generation.

We must also recognize that a divided population will always experience internal conflict and remain a failed nation. Indicators of this include increased devil's advocacy by media outlets in poor states, weak entrepreneurial skills development strategies, lack of alternatives, insufficient cooperation, rising generational envy, and declining morals--all of which hinder the achievement of common national goals.

Furthermore, in such nations, individualism and political party dominance take precedence over collective progress and governance. This is the unfortunate reality we face. We must unite intentionally to build our country. I remain optimistic that Liberia will rise because the government is led by an experienced leader--Joe Boakai who is determined to change the narrative.