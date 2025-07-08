Liberia: House of Representatives Summons LAC for Public Hearing On Concession Compliance

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned the management of the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) to appear before a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m. The hearing will be held in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Capitol Building.

The summons was issued by the House's Joint Committee on Concessions Compliance and Review, chaired by Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh. It calls for the appearance of LAC's General Manager, Mr. Naveen Madan, along with all relevant documents related to the company's operations in Liberia.

The hearing will focus on LAC's compliance with its concession agreement with the Government of Liberia. Key areas of inquiry include the company's current contract, tax records, and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and contributions to local communities.

According to the Office of the Chief Clerk, the session is part of the House's ongoing oversight efforts to ensure that concessionaires operating in Liberia are fulfilling their legal, financial, and social obligations.

The House emphasized that this process is intended to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance within the concession sector.