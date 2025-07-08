Liberia: House of Representatives Summons LAC for Public Hearing On Concession Compliance

8 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned the management of the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) to appear before a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at 2:00 p.m. The hearing will be held in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Capitol Building.

The summons was issued by the House's Joint Committee on Concessions Compliance and Review, chaired by Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh. It calls for the appearance of LAC's General Manager, Mr. Naveen Madan, along with all relevant documents related to the company's operations in Liberia.

The hearing will focus on LAC's compliance with its concession agreement with the Government of Liberia. Key areas of inquiry include the company's current contract, tax records, and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and contributions to local communities.

According to the Office of the Chief Clerk, the session is part of the House's ongoing oversight efforts to ensure that concessionaires operating in Liberia are fulfilling their legal, financial, and social obligations.

The House emphasized that this process is intended to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance within the concession sector.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.