Liberia: Technician Dies After Fall From Cell Tower in Kakata Following Electrocution

- A local etechnician was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after falling from a cell tower in Kakata, Margibi County, following an apparent electrocution, police have confirmed.

The victim, identified as Dada Elfah, was an employee of Siateh Africa Company. He had been working on a Lonestar cell tower around 3 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to eyewitnesses.

Bystanders reported that Elfah was electrocuted while servicing installations on the tower and was left suspended approximately 70 to 75 feet above the ground.

Officers from the Liberia National Police responded after receiving distress calls from residents of the Telecom Community, where the tower is located. Efforts were made to contact the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to disconnect power and facilitate a safe rescue, but no immediate response was received from LEC technicians.

Minutes later, Elfah reportedly lost his grip and fell headfirst to the ground. He was rushed to C.H. Rennie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe injuries and excessive bleeding.

Community members told The Liberian Investigator they suspect the electrocution may have been caused by an antenna wire from a nearby local radio station coming into contact with a high-tension LEC power line.

Police and LEC authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the incident. An investigation is ongoing to determine what may have gone wrong.