West Africa: Liberia Opens Trade and Investment Office in Philadelphia to Boost U.S. Economic Ties

7 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Contributor

- The Government of Liberia has officially opened a Trade and Investment Office in Philadelphia, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral commercial ties with the United States. The launch coincides with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's working visit to the U.S., where he is expected to headline a major business and trade conference in the city.

According to Ambassador Gurly Gibson-Schwarz, Liberia's Trade and Investment Representative, the new office will operate as a one-stop resource center for both American and Liberian businesses. It will support efforts in market entry, joint ventures, investment facilitation, and regulatory guidance, focusing on key growth sectors such as agribusiness, energy, digital services, manufacturing, and sustainable tourism.

"Philadelphia's long-standing history as a commercial hub and its growing role in global logistics make it a strategic location for this office," Ambassador Gibson-Schwarz said. "It signals Liberia's commitment to fostering robust trade partnerships across the United States."

The two-day business conference is drawing high-level participants, including U.S. policymakers, Fortune 500 executives, diaspora entrepreneurs, investors, and development finance institutions. The sessions aim to drive investment into Liberia while forging new cross-border commercial opportunities.

President Boakai, who is in the U.S. at the invitation of President Donald Trump, will deliver the keynote address. He is expected to outline Liberia's macroeconomic vision and present a portfolio of investment-ready projects, particularly those aimed at expanding value-added exports and creating employment for young Liberians.

Key conference sessions will focus on financing, risk mitigation tools from institutions like the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), as well as multilateral development partners. Other panels will showcase "Made in Liberia" value chains and explore diaspora-driven innovation in areas such as infrastructure, renewable energy, roads, ports, agribusiness, and broadband.

The conference will also include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Liberia and Laborers' Local 332. A guided visit to a local shipyard is scheduled to cap off the summit.

Liberian officials say the launch of the Philadelphia office is part of a broader economic diplomacy strategy under President Boakai's administration, designed to attract investment, increase exports, and position Liberia as a gateway to West Africa for U.S. businesses.

