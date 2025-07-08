Liberia: Simeon Freeman Backs 4-Year Terms, Says 6-Year Tenures Promote Corruption

- Simeon Freeman, political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has called for sweeping constitutional reforms that would reduce the terms of office for Liberia's President, Senators, and Representatives from six years to four.

Speaking over the weekend as keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony of Faith University, Freeman argued that shorter terms would encourage accountability, limit corruption, and push public officials to deliver results faster.

"When officials know they have only four years, they won't waste time," Freeman said. "They'll understand there's no time to steal or mismanage state resources. Instead, they'll be under pressure to deliver real results or risk being voted out quickly."

Under Liberia's current constitution, the President and all members of the Legislature serve six-year terms. Freeman contends that this system fosters complacency and gives too much time for mismanagement.

"Six years gives them too much time to do the wrong things before they even think about doing right," he said. "With four years, officials must hit the ground running. If the electorate makes a mistake, that mistake can be corrected sooner."

Push for a National Referendum

Freeman called for a national referendum to allow Liberians to decide whether the country should adopt shorter political terms.

"Many countries in the region have already adopted four-year terms," he said. "Why should Liberia be any different? We must align our democratic structures with regional best practices and prioritize the interests of the people."

Momentum for Reform

His comments come amid growing public frustration over persistent corruption, sluggish development, and a perceived lack of responsiveness from elected officials. Analysts say Freeman's proposal is gaining traction among civil society groups, youth leaders, and other reform advocates.

If the proposal gains widespread support and leads to a national referendum, it could spark one of Liberia's most consequential governance debates in decades--redefining the rhythm of national politics and putting more frequent pressure on elected officials to perform.

Proponents argue that four-year terms would enhance democratic accountability and give voters a greater say in shaping the direction of the country.

"This is not just about term limits--it's about changing the mindset of leadership," Freeman said. "We need urgency, vision, and results--not six years of excuses."