Liberia: United Methodist Church Youth Ministry Concludes Leadership Seminar, Installs Interim Leaders

- The Youth and Young Adult Ministries Department of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has concluded a three-day Capacity Building and Leadership Formation Seminar, aimed at empowering youth leaders across the church.

Held from July 4 to 6 at the Lott G. Matthew United Methodist Church in Topoe Village, Monrovia, the seminar brought together 65 youth officials representing 19 districts. It focused on developing effective, service-driven leadership to impact both the church and the wider society.

Under the theme "Leadership Growth, Mobilization, and Discipleship," the program featured a full schedule of workshops, panel discussions, worship sessions, and breakout activities. Each component was designed to strengthen the leadership and spiritual formation of the participants.

Rev. P. EmEmery Harris, Director of Connectional Ministries, and Jeremiah S. Swen, Associate Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries, led the opening session. Their presentations highlighted the importance of preserving the mission, history, and theological identity of United Methodism. Additional sessions explored the role of young people in conflict resolution and their duty to spread the Methodist tradition with passion and purpose.

One of the seminar's most compelling moments came from Mr. Winston Varwol of the Gbarnga District Young Adult Fellowship, who delivered a personal and insightful presentation on the characteristics of effective leadership.

A panel discussion on the topic of "Regionalization in the United Methodist Church" featured Cllr. Dr. Tolbert Nyenswah, Conference Lay Leader; Dr. Julu Swen; and Rev. Cllr. Albert Knight, Associate Counselor of the LAC/UMC. Panelists emphasized the importance of contextual leadership, denominational unity, and the role of young people in shaping the future of the church.

The second day of the seminar shifted focus to practical governance, with sessions on financial accountability and stewardship. Bro. Cephas William, DGEM Finance Manager, and Bro. Bill Innis, President of the Conference United Methodist Young Adult Fellowship (CUMYAF), offered tools for transparent resource management and sound budgeting practices.

Breakout sessions led by Bro. Jeremiah S. Swen encouraged participants to explore district-level planning through strategic mapping, project design, and implementation techniques. Each group left with a customized action plan designed to address their communities' unique needs.

The seminar concluded on Sunday with a recommitment and induction service officiated by Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference. Bishop Quire administered the oath of office to the newly elected interim leadership team of the Conference Young Adult Fellowship, urging them to lead with humility, faith, and vision.

"I encourage you to be ambassadors of Christ and to let your light shine," Bishop Quire said. "Serve your church and your community with integrity."

The new leadership team includes:

President : Bro. Winston S.K. Varwulo

First Vice President : Bro. Charles W. James

Second Vice President : Bro. Austine K. Kumeh

General Secretary : Bro. Jeremiah K. Weah, Jr.

Assistant Secretary : Bro. Andrew W. Tarr

Financial Secretary : Bro. Jerry G. S. Tinnie

Treasurer: Sis. Victoria Myers

In remarks following the induction, President Varwulo thanked the Department of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for organizing the seminar and extended an olive branch to those who had grown distant from the church.

"Our church is a place of forgiveness and reconciliation," he said. "If anyone has felt misled or hurt, we ask them to come home and help us move forward in unity."

Rev. S. Snoh Myers Sr., Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries, affirmed the department's continued support for the new leadership. He emphasized the importance of mentorship, collaboration, and consistent training to build a resilient youth ministry.

The seminar left participants feeling spiritually renewed and ready to take on the challenges of ministry and leadership. Delegates returned to their districts with new skills, fresh ideas, and a revitalized commitment to the mission of the United Methodist Church in Liberia.