Liberia: Defacing the Antics of Perilous Requests Against Citizens' Protest, a Permit of Oppressive Resonance

Democracy fundamentally collapses when the voices of its citizens are labelled as disfavored and excessive. No democratic government can fulfil its sacred duty by dismissing the will and conciliation of the people.

Dr. H. Boima Fahnbulleh deeply repeated to us that a silent people are dangerous people --a reality that empowers those in power to allow the people to convey their grievances about governance failures. History serves as a stark reminder: the oligarchs of the True Wing Party, blinded by their arrogance, took a reckless gamble on April 12, 1979. Today, we bear witness to the profound scars left behind--littered with blood and death.

Facts matter in historcal references - a little rectifcation needed here

The so-called "scars of public protest," as lamented by Kanio in his recent write-up referencing the 1979 rice riot, fails to admit the unequivocal truth that the violent outbursts during the 1979 rice demonstration were deliberate, well-thought out and orchestrated by factions within the TWP government. The assembly of citizens during that demonstration was deliberately infiltrated by regime elements who wreaked havoc on peaceful protesters.

It is crucial to dispel these historical inaccuracies, as the wounds from that period remain fresh in the collective memory of the people.

The Question then arises: could the riot have been avoided if the TWP Oligarchs had permitted the people to convene peacefully and submit their grievances? Imagine if the regime had simply offered the brothers water and food to ensure the protest concluded without violence. This, however, was not an option, as members within the TWP regime were plagued by a deformed mentality. They thought of protesters as sons and daughters of indigents who dare not question or challenge the regime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hope this ostensibly dispels the misconception that protests are merely violent.

Now, the recent call by my borther Cllr Kanio Bai Gbala for a different approach to protests does not only undermine the people's right to dissent but also exposes a stark hypocrisy. Our democracy has been shaped and bolstered through various forms of protest and engagement. In fact, the Unity Party's rise to power was propelled by a relentless tide of activism. These fundamental truths cannot be obscured by political grandiloquence.

I urge the regime to respect the people's right to express dissent as they choose. While it's apparent that some elements within the organized structure of the protest lack moral prudence, let's be clear: protest is not a negative phenomenon; it is an implied doctrine that allows democracy to thrive. President Boakai must exercise discernment in this regard.

It is crucial to remember that "the road to hell is paved with good intentions." We cannot allow ourselves to set a dangerous precedent by insisting that protests be canceled merely because they conflict with our preferences. It is essential to uphold the right to dissent.