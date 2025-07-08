Liberia: An Alternative Approach to the July 17 Protest

Liberia's history bears the deep scars of public protests-many of which, while rooted in legitimate grievances, descended into violence and yielded few, if any, immediate political gains.

From the infamous 1979 Rice Riots to the cascading unrests that followed throughout the 1980s and 1990s, mass demonstrations often resulted in tragic loss of life, widespread destruction of public and private property, and further hardship for ordinary Liberians, particularly the poor and vulnerable. Far too often, these moments have disrupted our fragile economic progress and stifled the everyday functioning of the state without delivering the lasting reforms they sought.

Given this sobering context, we as political actors must now embrace more strategic, constructive tools to advance governance reforms. While protest remains a constitutional right and a vital form of democratic expression, we must ask: what genuinely moves the needle toward meaningful change? In my view, the path forward requires more than soundbites and street slogans-it demands disciplined, deliberate engagement.

To the leaders of the July 17 Movement, I respectfully offer an alternative approach. Rather than initiating a public protest at this stage, I encourage you to methodically document-by date and detail-any alleged constitutional violations or acts of governmental overreach. Armed with this evidence, seek a formal audience with His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai, and present your case with clarity and conviction. Such an initiative would signal not only a desire to hold leadership accountable but also a commitment to democratic dialogue and institutional reform.

I am aware that some may view this position as an attempt to dilute the right to dissent or may invoke the Unity Party's past support for similar protests. I understand those sentiments. However, emulating the missteps of the past does not legitimize them in the present. Our responsibility, particularly in this new democratic dispensation, is to chart a higher path-one of principled leadership and constructive engagement.

We must now begin to shape a Liberia where dissent is not only lawful but thoughtful; where action is not just forceful, but purposeful. Only then can we build the kind of democratic society our forebears envisioned and our children deserve.