Liberia: Angeline Kieh Rejoins Determine Girls for CAF Women's Champions League Push

- Liberian champions Determine Girls have bolstered their squad ahead of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers with the short-term signing of US-based striker Angeline Kieh.

Kieh, who touched down in Monrovia on Thursday, July 3, will feature for the club during the upcoming WAFU Zone A qualifiers scheduled to take place in Senegal.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached full agreement with former Earth Angels attacker Angeline Kieh for a short-term loan," Determine Girls said in a statement. "The star player arrived last night from America and moved straight to camp."

The 2021 LFA Women's Division Most Valuable Player is set to begin training on Monday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex alongside other new recruits.

Kieh returns to the Liberian football scene after a standout four-year stint at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, where she scored 48 goals and provided 19 assists in 46 appearances. Her 2023 season was particularly dominant--she netted 22 goals and three assists, earned first-team NAIA All-American honors, and recorded four hat tricks, including a career-high five-goal performance against Freed-Hardeman University. She started all 17 matches for the Tigers that season.

Her move to the United States came in 2021 through a football scholarship facilitated by Ken Sports Management, a talent development agency founded by former Liberian international Arnold Kennedy. The agency focuses on helping young Liberian athletes pursue academic and athletic opportunities abroad.

Before moving to the U.S., Kieh enjoyed a decorated career with Earth Angels in the LFA National League. She was named league MVP in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons and claimed the Golden Boot in 2019 after scoring 42 goals.

However, the prolific forward is not expected to feature in the ongoing LFA Women's Upper League for Determine Girls. Sources close to the club indicate that Kieh may also exit before the end of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers, as she is slated to return to the U.S. for club commitments.