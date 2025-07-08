West Africa: Liberia Launches Energy Information System to Boost Transparency and Planning

-The Government of Liberia has officially launched its Energy Information System (EIS), a groundbreaking digital platform designed to transform the way the country collects, manages, and uses energy-related data.

At a ceremony held in Monrovia, officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy were joined by representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, heads of energy institutions, and stakeholders from across the sector to unveil the new system.

Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye described the launch as a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to improve transparency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making in the energy sector.

"Today's launch signals a bold commitment to modernizing our energy sector," Minister Paye said. "This platform will ensure that decisions are based on reliable, real-time information, paving the way for improved service delivery and transparency."

The EIS, developed in partnership with ECOWAS, is intended to provide comprehensive data tracking across the energy value chain--from generation and transmission to distribution and consumption. The system will support strategic planning and enhance Liberia's ability to meet national energy needs more sustainably.

ECOWAS Commits to Continued Support

Delivering the keynote address, ECOWAS Director of Energy and Mines Bayaornibè Dabiré reaffirmed the commission's commitment to Liberia's energy transformation. He said the new platform would empower the country to advance its goals for sustainability, reliability, and sector-wide efficiency.

"Information is power--but only when it is shared, trusted, and used wisely," Dabiré said. "The EIS is a powerful tool for transparency, and we urge all stakeholders to fully embrace it."

Sector-Wide Backing

The event included live demonstrations of the platform's capabilities, showing how it aggregates and visualizes real-time data on energy generation, fuel supply, and consumption trends.

Leaders from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), the Liberia Energy Regulatory Commission (LERC), and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) praised the initiative and pledged to integrate their data systems with the EIS.

Officials also noted that the platform will facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources, enhance demand-side management, and help track greenhouse gas emissions--aligning with Liberia's broader climate and sustainability objectives.

A Beginning, Not an End

The launch is the result of months of close collaboration between the Ministry of Mines and Energy, ECOWAS, and Liberia's key energy stakeholders. But officials made it clear that the system's success will depend on continued investment, training, and cross-agency cooperation.

"This is just the beginning," said one Ministry official. "The real impact will come as we continue to update the system, train users, and ensure that the benefits reach communities across Liberia."

As the event concluded, the Ministry and sector institutions reaffirmed their commitment to using the EIS as a catalyst for planning, investment attraction, and better service delivery.

With the launch of the Energy Information System, Liberia has taken a bold step toward building a more reliable, inclusive, and sustainable energy future.