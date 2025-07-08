Liberia: Jacob Kabakollie Eyes Lba VP Post As Court Settlement Looms

- Former Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) presidential candidate Jacob Kabakollie is reportedly in line for appointment as the association's vice president for administration, as part of an emerging deal to settle a long-running legal dispute over the results of the 2023 LBA elections.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Liberian Investigator that LBA President Abraham Samukai and members of the association's executive committee are engaged in advanced internal consultations to finalize Kabakollie's appointment. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

The move follows a contentious standoff stemming from the LBA's October 31, 2023, elective congress, where Kabakollie lost to Samukai by a single vote, 26-25. Kabakollie challenged the results in court, alleging irregularities, including discrepancies between the number of ballots cast and the official delegate roll call.

A senior official at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who requested anonymity, disclosed that Kabakollie has been lobbying for the vice presidency as part of a proposed resolution to the legal dispute. That account was independently confirmed by sources close to the LBA, who said Samukai has held direct talks with Kabakollie in recent weeks.

"There are serious discussions underway," one source said. "The leadership sees this as a possible resolution to the legal standoff."

Borsay to Step Down

Sources also revealed that current Vice President for Administration Yanquoi Borsay has agreed to step aside to facilitate Kabakollie's appointment. Borsay, a longtime ally of Kabakollie, served as a member of his campaign team during the 2023 elections.

Under the LBA constitution, if an elected official resigns or dies, the association's president may convene an emergency congress for executive committee members to elect a replacement.

Election Controversy Remains Unresolved

Kabakollie's legal challenge led to a court ruling ordering the LBA to revert to its pre-election status. However, Samukai--backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports--has continued to operate as the de facto head of Liberian basketball.

In March 2025, Kabakollie renewed his accusations, claiming Samukai had benefited from a flawed and fraudulent election process. His comments came after Samukai issued a warning against participation in the Monrovia Madness All-Star Basketball Festival and other offseason events not sanctioned by the LBA.

The All-Star event was scheduled to take place in April 2025 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium in Paynesville.

As of press time, both Samukai and Kabakollie declined to comment publicly on the reported negotiations, despite repeated inquiries from The Liberian Investigator.