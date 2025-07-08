Liberia: Montserrado Lawmaker Demands Suspension of LFA District League Over Accountability Issues

- Montserrado County District 17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr. is calling for the suspension of the 2025 Liberia Football Association (LFA) District League, citing a lack of financial transparency in the administration of the annual offseason tournament.

Speaking during a live podcast over the weekend while on a tour of his district, Benson accused the LFA of profiting from the competition while shifting the burden of team financing onto lawmakers.

"The LFA puts the responsibility of the district teams on the lawmakers, while at the same time collecting revenue from all these games," Benson said.

He warned that the Montserrado County Legislative Caucus may push to halt the tournament unless the LFA provides a full account of how revenue generated from gate receipts is being utilized.

Benson revealed that he spent more than LRD 1.4 million on the District 17 team during last year's edition--a cost he described as unsustainable in the absence of institutional support or financial accountability from Liberia's football governing body.

"We have decided to invite the LFA president to come and explain to us: What are you doing with all this money you are generating from the tournament?" he said.

Benson argued that lawmakers should not bear the full financial weight of the tournament and called on the LFA to provide preparation fees to each participating district.

It remains unclear whether the other 16 lawmakers from Montserrado County back Benson's stance. His comments come amid growing public concern over limited budgetary allocations for sports development in Liberia.

While some members of the sporting community have voiced support for Benson's call for greater accountability, others argue he should instead advocate for increased government funding for sports--one of Liberia's largest employment sectors.

In response, the Liberia Football Association denied claims that districts are charged registration fees. LFA Competition Manager Joel Freeman told The Liberian Investigator that districts receive a portion of gate receipts from each match, although he did not disclose the exact amount.

Freeman also stated that prize money for the competition is drawn from the same gate revenue.