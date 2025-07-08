Liberia: State Security Officers Prepare for War Crimes Court

In a critical step toward strengthening Liberia's transitional justice system, members of the country's joint security forces have undergone specialized training aimed at enhancing their capacity to support the future War and Economic Crimes Court.

The long one-day training, organized by the Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO), was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Office for the Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) in Monrovia. It brought together officers from the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

According to organizers, the training was designed to prepare Liberia's security institutions to play a responsible and informed role in the country's transitional justice process -- a cornerstone for accountability, reconciliation, and the rule of law.

Delivering the overview, Leo Tiah, Executive Director of YOUNETPO, emphasized the central role Liberia's joint security forces must play in ensuring justice for victims of past atrocities.

"This training is part of our effort to strengthen the transitional justice process and ensure a successful outcome for Liberia," Tiah stated. "The LNP, LDEA, and LIS are not only enforcers of the law -- they are essential actors in the pursuit of national healing and accountability."

Tiah stressed that without the proactive involvement of the security sector, efforts to establish and operate the War and Economic Crimes Court could face major hurdles.

"Security forces are among the first responders in transitional periods. Their ability to uphold human rights, protect evidence, and support due process is fundamental to the court's success," he added.

The training was supported by the Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund of the United Nations and international peacebuilding organization Conciliation Resources. Their support aligns with global efforts to promote inclusive and locally led justice initiatives in post-conflict countries.

According to Tiah, the session is part of a broader project that seeks to build synergy between civil society and state actors to advance peace and justice in Liberia.

"We're building bridges between institutions -- between the justice system, the security forces, and communities. This is how we prevent impunity and ensure sustainable peace," he said.

Participants received instruction on key themes including the principles of transitional justice, roles and responsibilities of security personnel, engagement with victims and survivors, human rights protection, and how to contribute to the successful operation of a future war crimes tribunal.

The training also addressed the importance of impartiality, protection of witnesses, and preserving public trust in the justice process.

Several attendees welcomed the opportunity to strengthen their understanding of transitional justice and pledged to support Liberia's accountability efforts.

The training comes at a time when pressure is mounting on the Liberian government to establish the long-awaited War and Economic Crimes Court to hold accountable those responsible for the country's brutal civil wars, which claimed the lives of an estimated 250,000 people.

In recent months, national and international momentum for the court has increased, with civil society, survivors, lawmakers, and foreign partners urging President Joseph Boakai's administration to prioritize its establishment.

YOUNETPO has positioned itself as a youth-led civil society organization advancing peace and justice in Liberia. Through advocacy, civic engagement, and institutional partnerships, the group is contributing to a post-war legacy of accountability and reform.

"This is not just about the past," Tiah emphasized. "It's about building a justice system that can be trusted by future generations. It's about preventing future conflicts by addressing the wounds of yesterday."