Nigeria: U.S. Reduces Visa Validity for Most Nigerian Applicants, Gives Reason

The US government has announced that most Nigerians applying for non-immigrant visas will now only get single-entry three-month visas.

The US Mission in Nigeria said this was to reciprocate Nigeria's visa policy for Americans.

"Effective today, most non-immigrant & non-official visas for Nigerian citizens will be single-entry with 3-month validity..." the embassy stated on X.

The US used to issue a two-year visa validity with multiple entries for many Nigerians before this new policy.

Meanwhile, below is the full statement by the US Mission in Nigeria on the development.

July 8, 2025

Abuja, July 8, 2025 - The United States Department of State has announced updates to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy, impacting several countries, including Nigeria. Effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

Those U.S. non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity. We wish to underscore, that as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity. You can view the latest information on visa reciprocity schedules for all countries at travel.state.gov.

U.S. visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of U.S. immigration systems. These standards are based on global technical and security benchmarks. The U.S. Mission is working with the Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria can meet the criteria.

Examples of standard criteria include:

Secure Travel Documents: Ensuring countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveler identities.

Visa Overstay Management: Implementing measures to limit overstays by travelers on U.S. visas.

Information Sharing: Sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety.

The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity, keeping both our countries safer and stronger. We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria's immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices. We continue to engage with Nigerian government officials to address the remaining challenges.

Nigerian travelers are encouraged to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas, and ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date. The United States remains a committed partner in deepening people-to-people ties with Nigeria via business, educational, and cultural exchanges. We look forward to continued cooperation at all levels with the Nigerian public and government officials to ensure safe and lawful travel between the United States and all countries.