Nigeria Mourns As Envoy in Guinea Bissau Dies

8 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Mrs Zainab Joy Momodu, the Acting Head of the country's foreign mission in Guinea Bissau.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday night by Spokesman of the Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, saying the envoy died after a brief illness.

The statement said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs nnounces with deep sorrow the sudden demise of Mrs. Zainab Joy Momodu, Acting Head of Mission (Chargé d'Affaires ad interim) at the Embassy of Nigeria in Guinea-Bissau, who passed on at the Military Hospital in Bissau on Monday, 7th July 2025, after a brief illness.

"Mrs. Momodu joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in the year 2010 and was a member of the 20th Regular Course of the Foreign Service Academy. As a hardworking and dedicated career diplomat, she served Nigeria with distinction, commitment and professionalism in different capacities. Her untimely death is indeed a great loss to the Ministry, the diplomatic community, and the nation at large.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time. We pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn her."

