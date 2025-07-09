Nigeria: U.S. Restricts Visa Validity for Nigerians, Issues Single-Entry Permits

The United States Department of State has revised its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, announcing that most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be valid for only three months and limited to a single entry.

The updated policy, which took effect immediately from Tuesday, July 8, 2025, is expected to impact thousands of Nigerian applicants seeking short-term travel to the United States for tourism, business, or educational purposes.

However, the US clarified that "those U.S. non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their status and validity." This means previously granted multiple-entry visas, some valid for up to two years, remain unchanged.

The US Department of State explained the decision was part of a broader global process of visa reciprocity, stressing that visa durations and the number of permitted entries were "subject to review and change at any time."

Quoting directly from the official statement posted on the US Mission website, the department emphasised that "visa reciprocity is a continuous process," and the updated policy aligns with "global technical and security benchmarks" designed to protect the integrity of U.S. immigration systems.

The statement also outlined specific standards that countries, including Nigeria, are expected to meet. These include ensuring passports and identification documents are secure and verifiable; implementing systems to track and reduce the number of travelers who overstay their visas, and providing relevant criminal and security information to U.S. authorities for screening and public safety.

In what appeared to be a diplomatic balancing act, the U. reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong ties with Nigeria, stating, "The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity."

The mission further acknowledged the Nigerian government's ongoing efforts to improve its immigration and security systems, commending the "ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria's immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices."

Despite the tighter visa restrictions, U.S. officials said they remained invested in strengthening people-to-people relationships through business, educational, and cultural exchanges.

Nigerian travellers were also reminded to ensure their documents are "authentic, accurate, and up to date," and to strictly adhere to the terms of their visas to avoid penalties or future travel difficulties.