Nigerian Govt Launches Passport Office for Senior Public Officials

The federal government on Tuesday in Abuja launched a new passport front office specifically for senior public officials

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the office has a specialised facility designated to facilitate a timely and seamless passport process.

He stated that the facility was established in response to the persistent challenges faced by senior government officials in accessing passports.

"Before now, many top-level public servants had to abandon their official duties and endure long queues at standard passport offices.

"It will become clear that for us to serve the nation more effectively, we must also serve those tasked with its leadership more efficiently," he said.

He further said that the initiative was part of a broader reform effort championed by the ministry.

"When we came in, it was shocking that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Immigration Service had no dedicated passport facility for public officials.

"Today marks a turning point as we begin to bridge that gap and set a new course for service delivery in our nation," he added.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also commended the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for its professionalism and implementation expertise.

"This facility sets a new benchmark for excellence and will significantly improve access, reduce waiting time and thereby elevate the overall passport service delivery standard," the minister stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was attended by the Minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev, heads of all services under the ministry, alongside stakeholders.