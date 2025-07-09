West Africa: Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Sues Ghana At Ecowas Court - Deputy AG Reveals

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has filed a suit against Ghana at the ECOWAS Court.

The suspended Chief Justice in her case before the court has cited human rights violations.

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem Sai took to his Twitter page to announce this development.

"I can confirm that the Chief Justice - Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo - has filed another court case - this time, at the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja, Nigeria, against the Republic," he wrote.

He added that "In the case, which was filed on July 4, Her Ladyship repeated the same allegations of human rights violations which are currently pending determination before our Supreme Court and, also, before our High Court in respect of the ongoing removal processes."

According to him, essentially, Her Ladyship argues that by her suspension, she "has effectively been removed from her official capacity without a final determination, impairing her right to function and serve in a position she was constitutionally appointed to."