Nigeria: ADC Has No Preferred Presidential Aspirant - David Mark

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the newly formed coalition does not have a preferred Presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections.
He said the coalition's focus is to put out a party that will be well accepted by Nigerians.
"The ADC has no preferred or favorite presidential aspirant but has set out to first put out a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to majority of Nigerians."
Since the launch of the coalition, at least three prominent leaders of the party have hinted at contesting for the Presidency under its platform.
They include former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, and former Governor of Rivers State and a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress,(APC) in the last election, Rotimi Amaechi.
- But addressing stakeholders of the Kogi State chapter of the ADC at a meeting in Abuja, on Monday, Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, who promised to be fair to all, noted that all the members of the party were "equal stakeholders. Equal joiners, Equal owners ".He stressed that, "We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink because if we do not rise up, and now, they will sink all of us."I don't own this party more than any of our members and I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party. A different party that is ready to properly run democracy in our country. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC," he added.Urging members to put their differences aside and work as a team, he added, "we must bond together to build the party before we can talk of ambitions."He charged the members of the APC to stop attacking individuals but concentrate on their "policy failures" which the ADC has raised."If they admitted that insecurity is bad and they promised Nigerians that they would improve on it but have made it worse, would Nigerians continue to support them? The answer is No."Let us continue to work to rebuild our nation and bring out her best in the overall interest of the future generations."