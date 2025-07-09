Nigeria: ADC Has No Preferred Presidential Aspirant - David Mark

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the newly formed coalition does not have a preferred Presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the coalition's focus is to put out a party that will be well accepted by Nigerians.

"The ADC has no preferred or favorite presidential aspirant but has set out to first put out a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to majority of Nigerians."

Since the launch of the coalition, at least three prominent leaders of the party have hinted at contesting for the Presidency under its platform.

They include former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, and former Governor of Rivers State and a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress,(APC) in the last election, Rotimi Amaechi.