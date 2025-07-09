Liberia's Fisheries Project Closes, Hailed As a Blueprint for Sustainable Ocean Management

Monrovia — The Communities for Fisheries Project, a collaboration between the European Union, the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), and Liberia's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), a landmark initiative to transform Liberia's fisheries sector has concluded with a high-profile close-out ceremony, marking significant strides towards a more sustainable, ethical, and inclusive Blue Economy.

The "Communities for Fisheries Project, launched in December 2019 under the EU-Liberia Agriculture Programme, on Monday, July 7, came to an end.

EJF West Africa Regional Manager Cephas Asare, in his opening remarks during the closing ceremony held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, expressed immense gratitude for the collective efforts that defied expectations, including securing two no-cost extensions for the project from the European Union.

"My love for Liberia has grown immensely, and it has truly become my second home," Asare remarked, acknowledging the warm welcome he received.

"Without your love and acceptance, this journey in my career would not have been possible."

Asare highlighted the project's success in fostering a more legal, sustainable, ethical, inclusive, and resilient fisheries sector.

He emphasized the close collaboration with fishing communities, government institutions, civil society, and private sector actors.

"Together, we have taken significant steps to strengthen fisheries governance, promote transparency, and support the livelihoods of thousands of Liberians who rely on the ocean," Asare stated.

He specifically thanked the European Union for their "generous support and commitment to Liberia's development priorities," noting that their partnership "transformed ideas into real change." This included grassroots training, capacity building, and empowering women through financial initiatives.

Asare also paid tribute to the fishers, stating, "Your leadership, insight, and dedication have been instrumental. This project has been just as much yours as it has been ours."

He concluded by reminding attendees that "sustainable fisheries management is an ongoing journey rather than a destination," with the laid foundations poised to serve as "catalysts for future impact."

Serving as keynote speaker, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., Acting Director General of NaFAA, echoed Asare's sentiments, expressing "immense pride and gratitude" for the project's achievements.

He described the initiative as "a landmark that has not only redefined how we manage our marine resources but has empowered our communities and inspired a national movement toward sustainable fisheries."

One of the project's most powerful outcomes, Saygbe noted, has been the strengthening of Collaborative Management Associations (CMAs). "These community-based institutions, now fully operational in Grand Kru, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi counties, are playing a pivotal role in fisheries governance, promoting transparency, local accountability, and long-term sustainability," he said.

He further noted that through the Women's Empowerment and Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), over 1,000 women across 30 communities are now active agents of change, financially empowered and more involved in decision-making, enterprise, and resource stewardship.

According to him, the project has also delivered crucial infrastructure, including five completed CMA offices and a sixth nearing completion in Sasstown, significantly bolstering NaFAA's decentralization agenda.

"These offices are not just buildings; they are centers of empowerment, data collection, training, and service delivery," Saygbe emphasized.

On behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Saygbe expressed "deepest appreciation" to the European Union for its leadership and to the Environmental Justice Foundation for its "integrity, cost-efficiency, and unwavering commitment." He also thanked community leaders, fisherfolk, and CMA executives for their belief and hard work.

He concluded, "As we close this project, let us not see it as an end, but rather a new beginning - a springboard for even greater collaboration, innovation, and impact. Thank you - and congratulations to all of us. Liberia WINS!"