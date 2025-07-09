Gambian Fishermen Decry Night Fishing Closure As 'Sham'

Fishermen across The Gambia have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to effectively implement the night fishing closure, describing it as a policy that is "never respected" and "selectively enforced."

They say the regulation, which is intended to protect juvenile fish stocks and reduce accidents at sea, has become meaningless due to lack of enforcement and coordination among different landing sites.

According to local fishers, countries like Senegal have already implemented a full seasonal closure of the sea, but in The Gambia, fishing continues despite the supposed ban.

Speaking to Foroyaa, Modou Binta, a fisherman in Tanji, dismissed the closure as ineffective and uncoordinated.

"Let them not close it. After all, it is useless to close because it is never respected. When it is closed in Tanji, it is not closed in Gunjur or Kartung. So fishermen just go there. What is the essence of closing it in one place and not the other?" he asked.

Binta stressed that even small-scale fishers, who are meant to benefit most from the policy, disregard the closure.

"The reason why we initiated this night fishing ban is because there were a lot of accidents occurring at sea. That was the first concern. Secondly, during that period--from June to December--the small pelagic species recuperate and mature. But now, the problem is the closure is not respected," he said.

He also highlighted that fish caught during the closed season are often juvenile and cannot be sold on the market due to their small size.

Kebab Faye, another fisherman, echoed the same sentiment, arguing that without enforcement, the regulation is a waste of time and energy.

"Even when it is closed, people still go to sea. There is a lack of control, monitoring, and implementation. If you close it, fishermen in Barra, Jeshwang, and elsewhere still go fishing at night. What is the essence of closing it when neither the government nor the fishermen respect it?" he said.

Salifu, a fisherman in Gunjur, while acknowledging the challenges, emphasized the importance of the seasonal closure.

"Despite everything, the sea has to be closed. It is necessary so that juvenile fish can recuperate. Senegal closed their waters last month; we should do the same," he urged.

Fishermen further allege that the continued presence of industrial boats locally known as "Filas"--equipped with 60-80 horsepower engines and believed to be foreign-owned--are part of the reason the night fishing ban is not enforced. These boats allegedly supply fishmeal factories, which are known to have controversial operations in the country.

They believe authorities are reluctant to implement a full closure because of the influence of the fishmeal industry.

"When the 'Filas' leave, only then will the government close the sea," one fisherman claimed.

Some fishers also demanded that the seasonal closure be extended to include industrial trawlers, which they accuse of fishing within the 2-nautical-mile zone reserved for artisanal fishers--a clear infringement of national regulations.

"There should be at least a three-month ban on the trawlers too," a fisherman said.

Efforts to reach the fisheries officer at the Gunjur landing site for comments on whether any directive has been issued from the Ministry of Fisheries were unsuccessful.

As frustration grows among local fishermen, many are calling for transparency, equal enforcement across all landing sites, and urgent reform in the fisheries management system to preserve marine resources for future generations.