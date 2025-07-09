Africa: All of Africa Today - July 9, 2025

Ramaphosa Slams Trump's 'Unilateral' 30% Tariff on South African Goods

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opposed the 30% tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it a "unilateral" move not supported by trade data. Trump announced the new tariff, effective from August 1. It is the only country from sub-Saharan Africa that Trump singled out in his announcement, reflecting his strained relationship with Ramaphosa's government. In a letter to Ramaphosa, Trump said South Africa's trade relationship with the U.S. "has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal". He argued that the trade relationship had been unequal and that South Africa's tariff and non-tariff barriers caused long-standing trade deficits. This move threatens South Africa's duty-free access to the U.S. market under AGOA, which impacts the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. South Africa's Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said Trump suggested the end of AGOA, but not explicitly. Trump said if South Africa increased its tariffs in response to his announcement, the additional amount would be added to the existing 30%.

Nigeria Sets 16 as Minimum Age for Tertiary Admission

The Nigerian federal government has officially set 16 as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions. Education Minister Tunji Alausa announced the policy during the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) meeting. This decision reversed the previous 18-year age limit set by former minister Tahir Mamman, which had sparked concerns. Alausa said the age reflects a balance between cognitive maturity and academic preparedness and also warned institutions to strictly comply with the new rule.

Sierra Leone Grapples with Worsening Mpox Outbreak

Sierra Leone experienced a worsening mpox outbreak between 23 and 30 June 2025, averaging 29 new cases daily, with over 4,000 cumulative cases reported. The Western Area Rural District and Freetown were hardest hit. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) responded in several districts, including Bombali and Kenema. Mpox is endemic in around ten countries in Central and West Africa, and it is a contagious viral disease that can spread between animals and people, as well as through close contact between individuals. When the disease is not treated on time, it can lead to complications and death for affected people, especially if their immune systems have been compromised by other diseases. The Ministry of Health has focused on vaccinating high-risk individuals, establishing social distancing regulations, raising public awareness, and providing treatment to everyone, regardless of their diagnosis. To support the response, MSF rehabilitated isolation wards, trained health workers, and established a 50-bed treatment centre in Calaba Town. Psychosocial counseling has helped patients gradually accept their diagnosis and begin recovery.

28-Year-Old Stephen Elwangu to Challenge Uganda's Museveni in 2026

Stephen Elwangu, a 28-year-old from Asuret Sub County in Soroti District, declared his intention to challenge President Museveni in Uganda's 2026 general elections. Launching his political pressure group, the People's Leadership Platform (PLP), Elwangu promised youth-led, inclusive, and service-driven leadership. He criticized the current leadership as elitist and disconnected from citizens' struggles and pledged to end divisive politics. If elected, Elwangu aimed to prioritize industrialisation to tackle youth unemployment, decentralise healthcare, reform education to be more inclusive, and promote regional peace. Elwangu, who describes himself as a "redeemer of this generation," said he draws his strength from faith and a firm belief in Uganda's potential. He called on young Ugandans to reclaim their future, insisting that age should not limit one's ability to lead. His campaign was set to officially launch under the slogan: "Let's Make Uganda Great Again."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chad Opposition Leader's Lawyers Seek Macron's Intervention in Detention Case

Lawyers representing Chadian opposition leader and former prime minister Succès Masra appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene in what they described as a politically motivated case. Masra, leader of the Les Transformateurs party, has been in pre-trial detention since May 2025 over allegations of orchestrating the massacre of 42 herders, charges he denies. His legal team claims the only evidence is a 2023 audio clip in which Masra urged self-defence during earlier violence, arguing it bears no link to the recent events. The Chadian judiciary is accused of acting under government pressure and disregarding due process. The appeal urges Macron to act as a mediator and cites human rights violations. Masra, who resigned as prime minister after losing the 2024 presidential election to Mahamat Idriss Déby, has long contested the results, and supporters view his arrest as an attempt to silence dissent ahead of future elections.