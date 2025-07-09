Nigeria: Gadzama, Udo-Obong Arrive for CAA U18/U20 Championships

Two members of Team Nigeria's gold winning 4x400m relay squad at Sydney 2000 Olympics, Fidelis Gadzama and Enefiok Udo-Obong have arrived in the country ahead of the 2025 CAA U18/U-20 championships.

The continental event is scheduled to be held from July 16-20 at the upgraded MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While Gadzama, Head of the Security sub-committee arrived from his base in the United Kingdom, Udo-Obong, who heads the Technical sub-committee, arrived from his base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Rosa Collins-Okah, a three-time national triple jump champion also arrived from Spain where she is based.

Collins-Okah, who emerged the National Sports Festival triple jump champion at Makurdi '96, heads the Ceremonial sub-committee of the CAA U18/U20 Championships.

She superintended over Nigeria's greatest achievement at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in 2022, where hurdler Tobi Amusan and long jumper Ese Brume won gold and silver medal respectively.The arrival of the trio will complement the work of other members of the LOC, who are already on ground in Abeokuta for the championships.

The Secretary of the LOC, Sagaya Abdulmumeen, said yesterday that everything needed to host a hitch-free championship has been put in place.

The 2025 combined CAA U18/U20 Championships, which is the third edition, has a record entry of over 800 athletes from about 40 countries.

South Africa are the defending champions.