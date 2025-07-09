Nigeria: Gadzama, Udo-Obong Arrive for CAA U18/U20 Championships

8 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Two members of Team Nigeria's gold winning 4x400m relay squad at Sydney 2000 Olympics, Fidelis Gadzama and Enefiok Udo-Obong have arrived in the country ahead of the 2025 CAA U18/U-20 championships.

The continental event is scheduled to be held from July 16-20 at the upgraded MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While Gadzama, Head of the Security sub-committee arrived from his base in the United Kingdom, Udo-Obong, who heads the Technical sub-committee, arrived from his base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Rosa Collins-Okah, a three-time national triple jump champion also arrived from Spain where she is based.

Collins-Okah, who emerged the National Sports Festival triple jump champion at Makurdi '96, heads the Ceremonial sub-committee of the CAA U18/U20 Championships.

She superintended over Nigeria's greatest achievement at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in 2022, where hurdler Tobi Amusan and long jumper Ese Brume won gold and silver medal respectively.The arrival of the trio will complement the work of other members of the LOC, who are already on ground in Abeokuta for the championships.

The Secretary of the LOC, Sagaya Abdulmumeen, said yesterday that everything needed to host a hitch-free championship has been put in place.

The 2025 combined CAA U18/U20 Championships, which is the third edition, has a record entry of over 800 athletes from about 40 countries.

South Africa are the defending champions.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.