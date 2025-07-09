Nigeria: 10th Wafcon Crown for Super Falcons Possible - Coach Abdullahi

A former assistant coach of the Super Falcons, Mansur Abdullahi, has expressed confidence in the ability of the nine-time African champions to win their 10th title at the ongoing Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The former African champions started the 2025 edition with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia in the opening match of Group B on Sunday, July 6.

The Super Falcons' other group opponents are Botswana and Algeria who won their opening match 1-0.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the former assistant coach of the Flamingos and Falconets said the Super Falcons have the caliber of players who can propel the team to victory in Morocco.

Abdullahi said the inclusion of Oshoala who is a big inspiration to the younger players in the squad will oil the wheel of success for the team.

"In recent years, this is the first time the Super Falcons are being handled by indigenous coaches. In the last two editions, the team returned home empty handed but I am confident the story will be different this time.

"Looking at the caliber of players in the team, I have confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to win in Morocco.

"Although a few people condemned Asisat Oshoala's inclusion in the team, I believe in her ability to motivate the upcoming players who look up to her for inspiration.

"The team in Morocco is a mixture of youth and experience and that puts the Super Falcons in a good position to win the title that had eluded them in recent times," said the former Warri Wolves and Sokoto United coach.

Abdullahi, a youth football development expert also advised Nigerians not to put too much pressure on the Super Falcons, saying they should be allowed to take one match at a time.

"I believe in the Super Falcons but that is not to suggest that it will be a stroll in the park for them. Looking at the result of the match between Morocco and Zambia, the Super Falcons will have to fight hard to win.

"They need our support but there should be no pressure on them. I want them to do more in the area of goal scoring because without goals, they won't achieve the 'Mission X.'