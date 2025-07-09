Nigeria: Zlatan's New Luxury Ride Sparks Backlash Amid Unresolved Mohbad Saga

Former Marlian record artist Zlatan Ibile has been a topic of conversation for many social media users for a while now, and the buzz doubled after he unveiled his brand-new car.

A little over a week ago, social media critic VDM shared an alleged voice recording between Sam Larry, a Nigerian music promoter, and singer Zlatan Ibile, discussing the events surrounding the death of the late singer, Mohbad.

The viral audio appears to feature Zlatan conversing with Sam Larry in Yoruba. Zlatan expressed his concerns about getting himself involved in the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death. He cited the drama and trolling that followed for speaking out on social media.

VeryDarkMan, who shared the recording on his Instagram page, then gave Zlatan a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly address the situation and explain his choice to remain silent during the initial calls for the justice of Mohbad.

This has come barely a few days after VDM's live interview with Sam Larry.

Zlatan, however, remained mum and called VDM's bluff.

His latest acquisition, another Benz for his multi-million dollar garage, sparked a flurry of reactions from online users, who saw it as his way of responding to VDM and all those who expect him to speak up. He has also been promoting his new single, 'Happy Day'.

After Portable called out Zlatan over the death of his friend, Mohbad, VDM shared another clip pleading with the singer (Zlatan) to speak out. Recall that a recorded conversation between Sam Larry and Zlatan trended online, in which the singer revealed that his mother warned him (Zlatan) to remain silent.

In a previous report by Legit, Zlatan shared that he and the late Mohbad hailed from Ikorodu, a revelation that deepened their connection beyond music.

They were colleagues and friends who shared similar backgrounds and journeys in the music industry. During a Beat 95.9 FM interview, he opened up about his tight-knit relationship with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, reflecting on their shared journey.

Once again, VDM's public plea to Zlatan regarding Mohbad's death stirred a fresh wave of reactions.

The post sparked a surge of reactions on X, with fans recalling Mohbad's legacy and fervently demanding justice for the late singer.