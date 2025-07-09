Nigeria: Gunmen Shoot, Abduct Passengers On Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway

9 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

An unspecified number of passengers were Wednesday morning abducted and some of them reportedly shot by criminals operating at Ezinnachi/Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The incident, according to some passengers, occurred between 9:00 and 10:00 am as the gunmen blocked the highway and operated unchallenged.

One of the passengers who left Unuahia a few minutes before the incident said the vehicle conveying them almost ran into the gunmen before the driver suddenly "did a U-turn".

"We escaped by divine grace. They stationed close to the hospital under construction after Ezinnachi before Okigwe. They shot some people and some vehicles were parked there. We don't know the exact number of victims. Every vehicle is turning and running back to either Okigwe or Umuahia," one of the passengers said.

At the time of filing this report, it was not yet clear if security operatives in Imo State had arrived at the scene.

The axis (between Okigwe and Ezinnachi) of late has become a hotbed.

It was observed, however, that about two security checkpoints around the area between Ezinnachi junction and Okigwe junction had been dismantled.

A new security checkpoint has been mounted a few metres after the Okigwe Roundabout, right at a busy area, leaving a large uninhabited stretch of the dual-carriage highway unpoliced.

Details later....

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.