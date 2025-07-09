Nigeria: Delegates Will Settle Atiku, Obi, Amaechi's 'Fight' Over ADC Ticket - Atiku's Aide

9 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bayo Wahab

Paul Ibe, spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says the purported fight among the leading opposition leaders in the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the party's 2027 presidential ticket will be settled by the party's delegates.

Ibe, while speaking during an interview with Trust TV, said leaders of the party had already reached an understanding on the need to make sacrifices before launching the coalition.

Recently, opposition politicians led by the former Vice President launched a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Days after the launch, Peter Obi and Amaechi declared to contest for president on the platform.

Having contested for president six times, it is speculated that Atiku is also willing to contest again on the ADC platform.

The development has sparked a conversation about a possible implosion in the party as supporters of each aspirant want their principal to emerge as the party's presidential candidate.

However, Ibe has downplayed the implosion narrative, saying supporters are the ones "jostling for space."

He said, "Between what Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Amaechi says (sic), is ultimately, democracy has worked. It is the delegates of the party, whether it is a direct or indirect primary, they are the ones who are going to determine the fate of these leaders. All of these two fighting or three fighting will be settled by the delegates."

Asked if there should be any two fighting in the coalition that started with "an understanding", he said that is the nature of democracy.

"Maybe it's because of the fact that we lost the essence of what democracy is all about because of what Tinubu and his administration has been doing. Everybody is being railroaded into a one-party state. It's about choice, people have the right to choose," Ibe said.

He urged supporters to campaign for their candidates and allow the delegates to do what the constitution of the party has provided.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.