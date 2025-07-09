West Africa: Equatorial Coca-Cola to Acquire Voltic Ghana, Expand West Africa Presence

Accra — Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company has reached an agreement to acquire Voltic (GH) Limited and West African Refreshments Limited from Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

Voltic and WARL, which operate in Ghana, are subsidiaries of CCBA and The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). They produce and distribute a portfolio of Coca-Cola beverages including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Voltic-branded bottled water.

The transaction will see ECCBC expand its footprint in West Africa by integrating Ghana into its existing operations, which span 13 countries across North and West Africa. The company said the deal would enhance its ability to serve the Ghanaian market more efficiently while delivering value across its stakeholder ecosystem, including consumers, retailers, and suppliers.

"As a company with a strong presence in Africa, we are deeply committed to the continent's growth," said Alfonso Bosch, CEO of ECCBC on July.8.

"This acquisition offers a unique opportunity to build on Voltic's legacy, strengthen our service delivery, and deepen our impact across the Ghanaian market."

ECCBC, which has operated in Africa for over three decades, reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to investing in local production, distribution infrastructure, and community development. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CCBA, the eighth-largest Coca-Cola bottler globally by revenue, operates in 15 African markets and is responsible for more than 40% of Coca-Cola beverage volumes sold across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda West Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It said the sale aligns with its strategic focus on key growth markets in Southern and Eastern Africa.

"This transaction allows CCBA to concentrate resources on our core markets in Southern and East Africa, where we see strong potential for long-term, sustainable growth," said CCBA CEO Sunil Gupta. The deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

ECCBC is a bottler of The Coca-Cola Company across North and West Africa, where it produces, commercializes and distributes a range of beverages. ECCBC's story began in 1989 in Equatorial Guinea, before expanding to other countries in Africa including Ghana, Morocco and Algeria.

Currently, ECCBC operates in 13 countries in Africa and is headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco, with a reach extending to more than 160 million consumers and serving over 250,000 Points of Sale in African continent, generating over 2 billion transactions in the region and contributing to generate employment for more than 35,000 people in Africa both, directly and indirectly, embracing an ESG strategy that covers its entire value chain, aimed to create long- term value for local communities, support sustainable business and contribute to eliminate barriers to the progress of the countries where we operate.