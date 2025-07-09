Nigeria: Why I Met Abacha - Peter Obi

Nnewi — Labour Party's former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has clarified the circumstances surrounding his engagement with the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, during Nigeria's military era.

In a statement on Wednesday titled "Our Engagement with General Abacha: Setting the Record Straight", made available by Mr Obi's Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, Mr. Obi also made available a copy of the official letter that documented his co-option, alongside other traders and importers, into the Taskforce on Port Decongestion.

The former Anambra Governor said the clarification has become very necessary "in the interest of all men and women of goodwill, especially those committed to the pursuit of truth."

According to Obi, "The meeting with General Abacha was not political in nature. I had never met General Sani Abacha, prior to that encounter. Our meeting with him was borne out of collective concern as traders and importers over the prolonged delays in clearing goods at the ports.

"We approached him not as political actors, but as concerned citizens seeking pragmatic solutions to a matter affecting economic activity and livelihoods.

"The objective of the meeting was to advocate for efficiency and to propose practical steps to restore order and productivity at the nation's ports. Our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition. This clarification is offered in the interest of truth."