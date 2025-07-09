Liberia: Over 60 Local Officials Signs 'Code of Conduct'

More than 60 local government officials from three counties recently signed the code of conduct-pledging to commit themselves to efficiency, effectiveness and good moral conduct on the job.

The local officials, who came from Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties, signed the instruments at the Anti-Corruption workshop as part of the good governance process intended for accountability and transparency.

By signing the code of conduct, the signatories agreed to uphold rules and regulations governing the Office of the Ombudsman of Liberia.

The Code of Conduct requires that public servants obey all laws and regulations of Liberia at all times and act in the public interest.

Accordingly, section 10, which mandates asset declaration and this section is now overseen by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and Sections 8 and 9, addressed the proper use of government property.

"All public servants are obligated to use government property solely in the public interest. No one should use government vehicles for private errands or take them to nightclubs," Cllr Finlay Karngar told the local government officials at the signing ceremony.

The code of conduct also kicks against nepotism, something the Office of Ombudsman strongly warns against, arguing any public official caught in the act of nepotism will be banned from public office for five years.

The signing ceremony which was held alongside the recently held 'Anti-Corruption' organized by the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission brought together over 60 local government officials from Bong, Lofa and Nimba backed by the three superintendents.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs was represented by Assistant Minister for Research and Development, Emmanuel Wheinyue, also presented a topic on Understanding of Local Government Act.

The issues of the declaration assets overshadowed the workshop, leaving the local officials to wonder why the governance policy is now becoming so tough, while others want to know who audit the LACC.

"You can carry one on a government car, but if you collect money from those carrying then you go against the code of conduct and also it is an act of corruption," said the chairman of the Ombudsman Office.

The Office of the Ombudsman frankly ruled that the public office is not for self-enrichment, so any act that contravenes the use of public facilities or assets for self-gain is against the code of conduct and also acts of corruption.