Africa: Coca-Cola Africa Restructures Bottling With Eccbc Deal

Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) have reached an agreement for ECCBC to acquire Voltic (GH) Limited (Voltic) and West African Refreshments Limited (WARL). Voltic is a subsidiary of CCBA and WARL is a subsidiary of CCBA and of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC).

The transaction will strengthen ECCBC's position as a leading authorized bottler in the Coca-Cola system in Africa and will enable ECCBC to manage its expanded operations through an integrated beverage platform, enhancing its ability to serve the Ghanaian market more effectively and efficiently while delivering value to key stakeholders, including consumers, customers and suppliers.

As the authorized Coca-Cola bottler in 13 countries in North and West Africa, ECCBC has over 30 years of proud history, expertise and success on the continent. The company remains deeply committed to investing in local communities, producing and distributing locally and supporting economic growth. ECCBC will be responsible for the preparation, packaging, distribution and sales of beverages under Coca-Cola's trademarks in Ghana, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Voltic.

CCBA, together with its subsidiaries (the CCBA Group), is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorized bottler in the world by revenue, and accounts for over 40% of the volume of beverages bearing Coca-Cola brands sold in Africa. The group operates in 15 countries, including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia. CCBA is focused on accelerating growth across its footprint, as well as making a positive impact on people's lives and the communities it calls home.

Alfonso Bosch, CEO of ECCBC Group, stated: "As a company with a strong presence in Africa, we are deeply committed to the continent's growth. We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Voltic, a leading water business in the region, and WARL. This acquisition presents significant opportunities to enhance our service offerings and deliver a positive impact to our stakeholders. We are dedicated to building on Voltic's legacy of excellence and innovation."

Sunil Gupta, CEO of CCBA congratulated ECCBC on the acquisition and said: "This transaction allows CCBA to focus our attention on our core markets in Southern and East Africa and prioritize resources for sustainable growth opportunities on the continent."

About Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC)

ECCBC is a bottler of The Coca-Cola Company across North and West Africa, where it produces, commercializes and distributes a range of beverages such as soft drinks, juices, water, energy drinks, malt and beer. ECCBC's story began in 1989 in Equatorial Guinea, before expanding to other countries in Africa including Ghana, Morocco and Algeria.

Today, ECCBC operates in 13 countries in Africa and is headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco, with a reach extending to more than 160 million consumers and serving over 250,000 Points of Sale in African continent, generating over 2 billion transactions in the region and contributing to generate employment for more than 35,000 people in Africa both, directly and indirectly, embracing an ESG strategy that covers its entire value chain, aimed to create long-term value for local communities, support sustainable business and contribute to eliminate barriers to the progress of the countries where we operate.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA)

CCBA is the 8th largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all beverages bearing Coca-Cola brands sold in Africa by volume. With over 18,000 employees in Africa, services more than 735,000 customers with a host of international and local brands.

The group was formed in July 2016 after the successful combination of the southern and east Africa bottling operations of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages businesses of The Coca-Cola Company, SABMiller plc and Gutsche Family Investments.

CCBA shareholders are currently: The Coca-Cola Company 66.5% and Gutsche Family Investments 33.5%. CCBA operates in 15 countries, including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia, as well as Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Malawi.