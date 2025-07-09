Liberia: Nasscorp Celebrates Milestones As Beneficiaries Hail Corporation's Impact

As the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) poised to celebrate its 50th anniversary on July 10, 2025, beneficiaries of its pension and injury schemes are commending the entity for its outstanding contributions to securing the financial future of Liberians.

The corporation provides two main schemes: the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS). These schemes have made a significant impact on the lives of Liberians, providing retirement and survivor benefits, as well as income replacement and medical care for workers affected by job-related injuries and occupational diseases. Beneficiaries have praised NASSCORP for its commitment to providing financial support, including:

Madam Mary Toteh, a widow from Sinoe County, who expressed gratitude for her husband's death benefits, which have helped her support her children and grandchildren.

"Since the death of my husband over eight years now, NASSCORP has been paying his benefits. They are actually doing well, and the money is helping me and my children" She explained

Mr. Hamilton Tarkue, a retired classroom teacher, who praised NASSCORP for regularly paying his retirement benefits, noting an improvement in the payment process.

"For over three years now since I was pension, the corporation has been effective in providing his retirement benefits" he told reporters in Greenville

NASSCORP has disbursed over $106 million to beneficiaries between 2006 and 2022, increasing its investment portfolio to about $50 million, with total assets of over $81 billion. The corporation has also settled over $10.3 million in benefit payments to more than 6,000 beneficiaries, implemented a successful investment policy, growing its investment portfolio to $23.24 million, streamlined its operations, restoring public confidence and boosting contributions

Concession companies, including Oil Palm Company Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), have testified to NASSCORP's commitment to meeting benefits of employees in various categories.

GVL's Communication Coordinator, Alphonso Kofi, praised NASSCORP's cooperation in ensuring its workforce receives regular benefits.

"NASSCORP is a corporation, all our employees are covered and receive their just benefits under both schemes of the corporation operational objectives" he explained.

As NASSCORP approaches its 50th anniversary, it continues to work towards securing the financial future of Liberians. With its commitment to providing social security benefits, NASSCORP remains a vital institution in Liberia's social and economic development.