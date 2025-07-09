Uganda/Liberia: Mark Yallah Signs With Uganda's Vipers SC

Monrovia — Liberian striker Mark "Bigmanshot" Juwle Yallah has officially joined Vipers SC, a top-tier club in the Ugandan Premier League, marking a significant step in his professional career.

Yallah makes the move from FC Fassell, where he gained recognition as one of the most prolific scorers in Liberian football. The transfer was finalized over the weekend after weeks of speculation and negotiations between the two clubs. Although financial details of the deal were not disclosed, sources familiar with the transaction confirmed that the agreement was reached amicably.

Following confirmation of the move, FC Fassell issued a farewell message via its official social media platforms, thanking Yallah for his service. "Thank you Mark 'Bigmanshot' Yallah for his dedication, hard work, and goals," the club stated.

Yallah played a central role in Fassell's attacking lineup during recent Liberian First Division campaigns, earning a reputation for his physicality, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing. His performances drew attention from clubs across the region.

This move marks Yallah's second stint in international club football. He previously had a short spell with a Mozambican club in 2022, a venture that was cut short due to off-field issues and contractual disagreements. Sources close to the player say he returns to continental football better prepared and supported.

At Vipers SC, Yallah is expected to strengthen the team's offensive unit as the club targets success in both the Ugandan league and continental competitions such as the CAF Champions League. Club officials in Uganda have described the Liberian striker as a key signing for the new season and believe his style of play suits the physical nature of Ugandan football.

"Yallah was a priority target for us during the transfer window," a source at Vipers SC told FrontPage Africa. "We're confident he will adapt quickly and make a strong impact."

The striker has already been unveiled by the club in Kampala, and his debut could come as early as the opening round of the Ugandan Premier League, pending final paperwork and match fitness.

Football analysts in Liberia have welcomed the move as a positive development for the country's football export record.