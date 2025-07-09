Liberia: Senate Passes Bill to Establish River Gee Technical College

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has passed an Act to amend and restate the River Gee County Vocational and Technical Training Institute, officially elevating it to a full-fledged institution now known as the River Gee Technical College.

The decision was made during a regular session on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in the Senate Chambers following the submission of a report by the Joint Committee on Education, Public Administration, Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition.

The bill was introduced and sponsored by River Gee County Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh, II.

Speaking to reporters after the bill's passage, Senator Dopoh said the primary objective is to upgrade the current vocational institute to college status, enabling it to offer Bachelor Degrees and professional certifications in various technical disciplines.

He said this will enhance access to higher education in the southeastern county and reduce the need for students to travel to other counties like Maryland and Grand Gedeh for technical studies.

Senator Dopoh emphasized that the college would not only provide educational opportunities but also curb youth involvement in illicit mining and other illegal activities driven by unemployment and lack of access to skills training.

"Our young people don't have jobs because we have not provided them with the opportunity to be trained," Senator Dopoh said. "When companies come to River Gee and surrounding counties, we will now be able to make a case for them to hire our locally trained citizens."

According to him, a fiscal impact study identified major gaps in technical training within River Gee, and the college will help fill those voids. He added that the upgraded institution would also offer training in business and other non-technical fields once the law is enacted by President Joseph Boakai.

The Act, when signed into law, will grant the college charter status, allowing it to award full Bachelor Degrees to residents across River Gee's 10 administrative districts.

Senator Dopoh referenced a 2022 student population study, which revealed that approximately 22,000 students are enrolled in schools annually in the county. Out of that number, about 300 to 350 graduate from high school each year, but few have access to technical or tertiary education locally.

He noted that Bleebo Multilateral School, once the only institution providing basic technical training, had not been adequately functioning, thereby preventing many students from acquiring vocational skills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"River Gee is large in size but sparsely populated, so it makes sense to focus on one well-functioning institution that can serve the entire county effectively," Dopoh added.

The senator also cautioned against creating multiple technical institutions in the same area, which he said would strain government resources. He urged members of the House of Representatives to contribute ideas toward enhancing the Act once it reaches their chamber for consideration.

Senator Dopoh highlighted that Liberia's current tertiary education system is under pressure due to limited capacity, which has forced the government to compete with private institutions in providing access. He noted the importance of being strategic in the establishment of new colleges and universities.

"We should make smart efforts," he said. "We don't have to replicate institutions unnecessarily. If Tubman University is already offering degrees in education, River Gee's technical college can focus on other critical areas where skills are lacking."

The River Gee Technical College, once operational, is expected to provide Associate Degrees, professional certificates, and eventually Bachelor Degrees in fields aligned with Liberia's development needs, especially in technical and vocational education.