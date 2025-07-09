Monrovia — Liberian international striker Kpah Sherman is officially a free agent following the sudden withdrawal of Sri Pahang FC from the 2025 Malaysia Super League.

The club's exit comes after the Pahang royal family, which has been the team's primary financial sponsor, abruptly ended its funding, effectively terminating all player contracts, including Sherman's.

A source within Malaysian football confirmed to FrontPage Africa that the withdrawal was directly linked to the royal family's decision to halt financial support. "The decision to withdraw was made after the royal family decided to stop funding the team. The financial burden became too high without their backing," the source said.

Sherman joined Sri Pahang FC in early 2023 and played two-and-a-half seasons with the club. During that time, he made 55 appearances, scored 25 goals, and registered 10 assists. His performance established him as a key part of the team's attacking lineup and earned him a reputation as one of the most consistent African players in Southeast Asian football.

His departure is a consequence of the club's financial collapse and not a reflection of his performance. Sherman is now attracting interest from clubs across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Sources close to the player indicate a decision on his next move is expected before the current international transfer window closes.

"He's one of the most experienced and professional foreign players to have played in Malaysia," a league insider told FrontPage Africa, expressing confidence that Sherman will secure a new club soon.

While Sherman remains a recognized figure in Liberian football, his status with the national team, the Lone Star, remains uncertain. He has not featured in the squad for over a year, reportedly due to unresolved issues with the coaching staff or officials at the Liberia Football Association (LFA). The LFA has not issued any official statement regarding his national team status.

Many fans believe Sherman still has the ability to contribute to the national team, particularly as a mentor to the next generation of Liberian strikers.

The financial collapse of Sri Pahang FC is being seen as a major setback for Malaysian football. Critics have expressed concerns about the growing financial instability in the league and the reliance on royal or private backing without sustainable long-term plans.

Sri Pahang FC, one of Malaysia's oldest and most historic clubs, now faces an uncertain future. For Sherman, the end of his time with the club marks another chapter in a career that has taken him across South Africa, Tanzania, Malaysia, and other regions.