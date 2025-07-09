Ghana: Presidential Guard Duty Changes Hands As Army Replaces Navy

The Army will be responsible for security at the Presidency for the next three months.

They took over from the Navy during a colourful ceremony with military drills at the seat of government in Accra yesterday.

The Navy took over the rotational guard duty from Air Force in March 7, 2025.

Present at the ceremony were President John Dramani Mahama, the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and his Vice, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who watched the ceremony from an aerial view.

Others present were the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, ministers for defence and the interior, senior government officials, the military top brass, and students from selected schools both basic, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The Changing of Guard ceremony is a symbolic gesture representing the transfer of responsibility for guard duties at the Presidency.

Undertaken every quarter in a year, the Army would be expected to pass on the responsibility of protecting the Presidency in October.

It is the second switch of guard responsibility since President Mahama assumed office for his second term following his victory at the December 2024 polls.

A cherished military tradition, the ceremony features precision drills that are well-choreographed with a full band.

Taking its origin from the UK, first performed in 1689, Ghana's change of guard ceremony was instituted on May 5, 2013.