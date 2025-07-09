Africa: Women's Afcon - Morocco Wants to Bounce Back, DR Congo Wants to Survive

The Morocco-Democratic Republic of Congo match this Wednesday evening at the Stade Olympique in Rabat feels like a last chance. One point for the host country, zero for the DRC: the stage is set, and the equation is simple. To avoid premature exit from this TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), they must win.

After a frustrating 2-2 draw against Zambia, the Atlas Lionesses know they have no room for error. In front of their home crowd, they will have to show character and efficiency against a wounded Congolese side, defeated by a resounding 4-0 by Senegal, but determined to recover. Morocco's head coach Jorge Vilda: "We must display better football."

Aware from the expectations, Vilda was relaxed but ambitious in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday: "Mistakes in the first match are normal, especially at the start of a tournament. Football is a game of mistakes. But I am very satisfied with the work my players have done, both during the match and in training."

The Spanish coach, who was hired to bring a new look to Morocco after his World Cup title winning spree with Spain, remains clear-eyed about the difficulties they have encountered. "We know this second match is very important. We will face a different DR Congo team than the one we saw against Senegal. They will have key players back (Editor's note: Merveille Mujinga is fit against Morocco), and they will be keen to respond. It's up to us to show a better side if we want to win."

On the mental side, Vilda expressed confidence: "Yes, there was pressure in the first match but the players know what to expect now. They understand DR Congo's strengths and weaknesses, and they know exactly what the game plan is."

Hanane Aït El Haj: "The Moroccan crowd gives us strength"

From the players' perspective, Hanane Aït El Haj, a key member of the national team and the voice of the dressing room, spoke: "Playing at home is a responsibility, yes. But above all, it's a source of motivation. We like to feel the crowd with us. It gives us energy, it pushes us to surpass ourselves."

The defender, who had a solid performance against Zambia, is calling for a fans mobilization: "We invite you all to come. Come and have fun with your team, with your national team. We will go for this victory together." She made no secret of the fact that the three points will be imperative: "We are aware that this is a must-win match. We have been preparing for this for two days."

Hervé Happy: "We're going to win this match at all costs."

For the Congolese side, it's a different story. There is no question of just playing for the part, despite the heavy initial defeat. Coach Hervé Happy set the tone: "The mindset is one of revenge. We'll do everything we can to win this match. We want to get out of the group, and for that, we have to win tomorrow."

Happy also wanted to shift the pressure back onto Morocco: "The pressure isn't on us, it's on the host country. If they don't get through, it will be very negatively perceived here. We can play more freely."

Aware of his team's mistakes, he says confidently that the work has been done: "We reviewed the match against Senegal. We analyzed everything. Tonight, we'll have another session to adjust. We've prepared what we need to."

Eva Sumo: "We know what we need to correct"

Defender Eva Sumo, also affected by the blow she suffered in the first match, displayed impressive clarity. "Yes, we were demoralized. But we understood what went wrong. We reviewed the video of the game, identified our mistakes. And we also saw the Morocco match [versus Zambia]. We know what we need to correct."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the pressure from the Moroccan crowd, she puts it into perspective: "Precisely, it can work in our favor. They'll have the pressure from the crowd, not us. It's up to us to play with freedom."

And when asked what she wants to say to the Congolese fans: "Let them believe in us. The team is ready, the staff too. We'll give everything to make them proud of us."

Sumo, who is playing her first WAFCON, doesn't want to leave the competition disappointed: "It's a great experience. But we want to go further. And anything is still possible if we win tomorrow."

This Morocco-DRC match is more than just a match. It's a test of maturity for the Atlas Lionesses, and an opportunity for redemption for the Leopardesses. Two different ambitions, but a single pitch to separate them.