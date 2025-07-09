Africa: 2024 Women's Afcon - the Underdog Showdown Between Senegal and Zambia

This Wednesday at 5pm (local time), the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia will host a much-anticipated clash between two ambitious African nations: Senegal and Zambia. A decisive match for the rest of their adventure in this TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2024 in Morocco.

On the Senegalese side, confidence is in the air. The resounding opening victory against DR Congo (4-0) laid the foundation for a competition that the Lionesses of Teranga intend to approach with method, ambition, and a certain humility. "This match against Zambia is a challenge, a real test for our team," explained Mame Moussa Cissé, Senegal's coach. "We are underdogs, but we will do our best to survive." Zambia comes into this matchup with the feeling of having let a victory slip away against Morocco on the opening day (2-2).

This frustration is fueled by statistics: 12 shots, 8 on target, clear missed chances, and intermittent technical dominance. "We analyzed the match well. We were solid defensively, sharp in transition, but too imprecise," explains Nora Häuptle, the Swiss coach leading the Copper Queens. "Against Senegal, we will have to be more patient and more realistic."

Contrasting Visions of the Game

This match is also a clash between two philosophies. Cissé's Senegal relies on a compact, robust, and strategic team, capable of pressing high up the pitch but also handling weaker moments with discipline.

On the other side, Zambia relies on verticality, rapid forward projection, and the power of their attacking duo: Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji. "They're a team with a lot of impact and speed. They can cause damage in a very short space of time," warns Cissé. "But we'll play to our strengths. We have to be clinical in both areas: efficient up front, solid at the back."

Häuptle, for her part, is pragmatic: "Senegal is a physically impressive team, with many players accustomed to European competition. It's up to us to respond in other areas, with our technique, our transitions, and better ball control."

Players to watch

For the Senegalese side, Korka Fall's name comes up as a no-brainer. An experienced captain and a key figure in the dressing room for over 13 years, the striker remains a beacon of stability. "I've evolved a lot. I've learned to know my body, to protect myself, to be stronger mentally," she says calmly.

Meanwhile, Zambia will once again rely on the fast-paced runs and decisive moves of Racheal Kundananji. "We've turned the page after the Morocco game. Now we're playing for our future. This match is crucial, and I'm here to help the team make the difference," the Bay FC striker says reassuringly, her eye already fixed on the opposing goal.

A past that matters, a future to play for

The last meeting between the two teams at the WAFCON in 2022, ended in a Zambian victory 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, depriving Senegal of direct qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia & New Zealand. A memory Cissé chooses not to dwell on: "I'm not seeking revenge. But we've worked on what prevented us from getting through. That's what interests me."

On the Zambian side, confidence remains unshaken. "It's not a question of pressure. We know what we have to do. The ball is round, anything can happen, but we will give our all to turn our chances into goals," concluded Kundananji.

A clash for qualification

Senegal can clinch qualification with a victory. Zambia, on the other hand, are playing to remain in control of their own destiny. Two teams, two ambitions, one urgency: to convince. Beyond the result, this match will also reveal where these two rising nations in African Women's Football truly stand. All eyes are on Mohammedia. And this time, there will be no regrets.