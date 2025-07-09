Africa: Chelle Takes Over As Nigeria CHAN Coach, Names Provisional Squad

In a coaching shake-up just a month before the 2025 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), the Nigeria Football Federation has handed the reins of the home-based Super Eagles to Eric Sekou Chelle.

Chelle's appointment comes after former handler Daniel Ogunmodede guided the team through qualification for the tournament, which will be hosted in August across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Malian-born Chelle, who is the coach of Nigeria's senior national team the Super Eagles, has now been handed the additional task of coaching the national team for home-based players.

He now faces the daunting task of reshaping the squad and stamping his tactical identity in record time as Nigeria prepare to face defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo in Group D.

This marks Chelle's first assignment in charge of the Super Eagles B side and throws him directly into continental action, with expectations high for a team that finished runners-up at CHAN 2018.

The squad entered residential camp this week at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ogun State, with Chelle overseeing proceedings for the first time since his appointment.

Nigeria's opening two group games against Senegal and Sudan will be played at the Amman Stadium on Zanzibar Island, before they wrap up group play against Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Super Eagles B will be hoping Chelle's late arrival proves galvanising rather than disruptive, as they aim to improve on their past CHAN performances and finally lift the trophy.

Provisional Super Eagles B Squad (35 Players)

Goalkeepers:

Henry Ani (Enyimba)

Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Defenders:

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars)

Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City)

Bankole Afeez (Kwara United)

Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United)

Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City)

Junior Nduka (Remo Stars)

Mohammed Kabiru (Kwara United)

Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City)

Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International)

Stephen Manyo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders:

Adebayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars)

Adejoh Ojonugwa (Abia Warriors)

Saviour Isaac (Rangers International)

Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Haddi Haruna (Remo Stars)

Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United)

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Adam Aminu (Kano Pillars)

Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars)

Forwards: