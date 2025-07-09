Nigeria: WAFCON 2024 - Super Falcons Coach Justin Madugu Cautions Against Complacency After 3-0 Win

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says Nigeria's dominant 3-0 win over Tunisia at WAFCON 2024 is just the beginning, as the team aims to grow stronger with each game on their quest for a 10th continental title

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has downplayed the significance of Nigeria's emphatic 3-0 win over Tunisia in their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) opener, insisting the best is yet to come from his team.

Nigeria made a bold statement in Casablanca on Sunday, with first-half goals from Asisat Oshoala and Rinsola Babajide, followed by a second-half finish from Chinwendu Ihezuo, sealing a comfortable victory that sent the nine-time champions to the top of Group B.

Algeria, who edged Botswana 1-0 in the other group fixture, trail the Super Falcons on goal difference.

Despite the dominant performance, Madugu emphasised that the team remains a work in progress and is still building towards its peak.

"We are not flattered by the scoreline. We know what we set out to do. We've reviewed the match and identified areas we need to improve," Madugu said in his post-match press conference. "It's only the first game; naturally, teams don't always hit their best form immediately. The important thing is to grow stronger with every match and peak at the right time."

Madugu, who is leading Nigeria at his first major tournament as head coach, also addressed questions surrounding his squad selection, reiterating that every player in the camp is valued and has a role to play.

"Every player here is important. We work hard to maintain team harmony and ensure everyone feels relevant. No one player is more important than the other," he said. "We reward form and commitment. Those who perform will continue; if adjustments are needed, we won't hesitate -- the goal is to keep improving."

Reflecting on the privilege of managing the continent's most successful women's football team, Madugu acknowledged the weight of responsibility but also the honour it brings.

"It's a privilege to be given this opportunity by my country. It's not an easy task; it's a huge responsibility to manage a team as iconic as the Super Falcons. But I'm grateful and fully committed to the journey."

With nine titles already to their name and having reached the semi-finals in every WAFCON since 1998, Nigeria is gunning for a record-extending 10th championship.

Under Madugu's guidance, the Super Falcons appear poised to write yet another golden chapter in their history.