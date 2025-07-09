Nigeria/Ghana: WAFCON 2024 - Banyana Banyana Blaze Past Ghana As Mbane, Dlamini Shine in Opener

Reigning champions South Africa kicked off their WAFCON 2024 campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Ghana

Reigning champions South Africa launched their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign in style, securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Ghana in their Group C opener on Monday evening in Oujda.

It was a confident and clinical start by Desiree Ellis' side, who signalled their title intent early in the expanded 12-team tournament. First-half goals from Linda Motlhalo and Jermaine Seoposenwe inside just seven minutes were enough to seal the points against a returning Black Queens side that failed to match the reigning champions' intensity.

South Africa controlled the tempo from the onset, and after sustained pressure, VAR awarded them a penalty on 28 minutes following a foul on Noxolo Cesane.

Motlhalo stepped up and calmly converted, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Moments later, full-back Lebohang Ramalepe surged down the flank and delivered a clever pass that split the Ghanaian defence, allowing Seoposenwe to finish coolly into the far corner and double the lead.

Ghana, making a comeback to WAFCON after missing the 2022 edition, struggled in the first half against South Africa's organisation and crisp transitions.

While the Black Queens improved after the break, they were unable to make it count in the final third -- with Evelyn Badu and Alice Kusi both rattling the crossbar.

South Africa's goalkeeper Andile Dlamini; a pillar between the posts, ensured the clean sheet stayed intact, pulling off several crucial stops to deny the Ghanaians as they pressed for a route back into the game.

Desiree Ellis, true to form, managed the second half shrewdly by introducing fresh legs like Hildah Magaia and Ronnel Donnelly, who helped slow down Ghana's momentum and maintain possession in the closing stages.

The win marked South Africa's third consecutive WAFCON opener victory, having also beaten Nigeria in both 2018 and 2022, and continues to build their reputation as masters of tournament football.

Bambanani Mbane: The silent General at the heart of defence

Central to South Africa's success was Bambanani Mbane, whose assured defensive display earned her the Woman of the Match award; a personal accolade that mirrored her team's collective excellence.

"This was never going to be an easy game, but we're very happy to get all three points. As defending champions, we know every team wants to beat us -- so starting strong was very important," Mbane said post-match, beaming with satisfaction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mbane, who plays for two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, epitomized composure and leadership in the heart of defence.

Her understanding with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini; also her club teammate, was especially crucial. One moment in the second half summed it up: with a dangerous ball lofted into the box, Mbane calmly nodded it back to Dlamini under pressure, trusting her entirely.

Coach Desiree Ellis highlighted the chemistry between the two:

"Those two know each other from club level. Their communication is elite; they anticipate each other's moves. That one play showed just how mature and connected they are."

Mbane was joined in the starting XI by five fellow Sundowns players; Dlamini, Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, and Tiisetso Makhubela, with Noxolo Cesane completing a familiar spine of trusted regulars. Their deep-rooted understanding, forged over years together at club level, brought cohesion to Banyana Banyana's performance.

As the team moves forward in Group C; which also includes tricky opponents in Mali and Tanzania, this solid foundation of experience, chemistry, and technical discipline bodes well for their title defence.

Ghana, meanwhile, must regroup quickly and find their clinical edge if they are to progress from what is arguably one of the toughest groups in the competition.