Liberia: NSF Launches Flagship Legal Program to Promote Rule of Law

The Noble Second Floor (NSF), a dynamic organization and network of law students, lawyers, and judges committed to promoting academic excellence in the study of law, public legal education, and charity, has officially launched its flagship public legal education radio program, "What the Law Says."

The program, which aims to simplify and explain legal issues affecting everyday life, hit the airwaves on Saturday, July 5, and will continue to air every Saturday at 6:00 pm on Prime FM 105.5, with simultaneous live streaming on the official Facebook page of the Noble Second Floor.

Speaking at the launch, Noble Brother Josiah Max Monmia, President of the Noble Second Floor, emphasized the importance of legal awareness in strengthening Liberia's rule of law culture. He encouraged the public to regularly tune in to the program to stay informed and seek further legal education.

"What the Law Says is designed to provide basic legal education to the public, empowering citizens to better understand their rights and responsibilities," said Mr. Monmia. "However, we caution the public that while the program provides useful information, it is not a substitute for legal advice. We strongly encourage anyone with a legal problem to consult a qualified lawyer and avoid self-help, which often leads to more harm than good."

Mr. Monmia further stressed that public legal education is not a luxury, but a necessity for any democratic society. "When people know the law, they are less likely to be exploited, and more likely to resolve disputes peacefully. That is how we build a fairer, safer Liberia," he added.

The launch of "What the Law Says" marks a key milestone in NSF's ongoing efforts to expand access to legal information and promote justice across Liberia.

The Noble Second Floor remains committed to working with partners, including the Liberia National Bar Association and other stakeholders, to ensure that legal knowledge is accessible, accurate, and impactful to upholding the rule of law in Liberia.