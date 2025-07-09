Liberia: 3 Persons Mobbed to Death in Sinoe

-Over alleged witchcraft activities

Three suspects of witchcraft activities have been killed by angry mob in Sinoe County, Southeastern Liberia.

At least three (3) of six (6) persons, including Malachi Nepa Teah accused of witchcraft activities in Sanquen, Sinoe County, Southeastern Liberia have been mobbed to death.

The late Teah, and five others had been accused of involvement in witchcraft activities that led to the sudden death of a woman identified as Vivian Nyemah and her two children, in Yarnee District Area, on the outskirts of Sinoe.

The late Teah, believed to be in his 40s and his alleged accomplices were unmercifully beaten, tortured and forced to carry the dead bodies of Vivian and her two children, as they were manhandled by a mob led by one Harriton Blamo, who is said to be on the run. The Liberia National Police in the country has launched a hunt for him.

Report indicates that Teah and others died when they were thrown into a hole, after carrying the corpses of the lady and her children.

Further reports emerged that he was husband of the late Vivian and had openly confessed to residents of being a witch, and took responsibility for her death along with the children, something that prompted angry mob to act in apparent revenge, torturing and brutalizing Teah and his alleged accomplices.

According to reports, the late Vivian and her two children were allegedly drugged before they were drowned in the Cestos River.

Sources told the New Dawn on Sunday that the alleged torture that led to the death of Malachi Nepa Teah, and two others took place in Sanquen Village, Kpanbee Town, Sinoe County.

Information gathered by this paper says Harriton Blamo, who led the torture of the six individuals over accusation of witchcraft activities without proper investigation, absconded.

Meanwhile, the brutal treatment and death of the accused persons have raised questions about arbitrariness especially, since Teah and his allged accomplices died at the hands of mob.

Mob violence has been on the increase across Liberia, and the latest incident in Sinoe County arguably suggest there is more to be done in educating people about such crime.