Liberia: Barclaysville Prison Break - One Inmate Re-Arrested, 5 Still At Large

- The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the escape of six inmates from the Barclaysville Detention Center in Grand Kru County during the early morning hours of Sunday, triggering a full-scale manhunt across the southeastern region of Liberia.

According to an official post on the Ministry of Justice's Facebook page, the jailbreak occurred under still-unclear circumstances.

Authorities responded swiftly, and one of the escapees, 40-year-old Edwin Lewis, who was awaiting trial for burglary, theft of property, and criminal conspiracy, was re-arrested by joint security forces following intelligence-led operations near Barclaysville.

The five inmates still at large have been identified as Shadrach Williams, 33, William Wallace, 26, Johnny Brown, 28, Koffa Sieh, 30 and Jacob Weah, 16.

All six inmates were facing serious criminal charges, including theft, burglary, and conspiracy. Their escape has raised concerns among residents and prompted heightened security operations throughout the county.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Justice reassured the public that law enforcement and intelligence units are working around the clock to locate the remaining fugitives and restore full security at the detention facility.

"Public safety remains our top priority. We urge citizens to remain calm but vigilant. Anyone with credible information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should immediately contact the nearest police station or report to any law enforcement officer," the statement read.

An internal investigation has been launched to determine how the security breach occurred. The Ministry stated that the findings will guide corrective measures and improvements in prison management across Liberia.

Security experts have described the incident as a "serious breach," highlighting the need for increased investment in securing detention centers, especially in remote areas with limited logistical and personnel support.

As of press time, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other security forces have dispatched reinforcements to aid in the search and to provide reassurance to communities near the facility. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.