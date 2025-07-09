Liberia: MOL Reviews Regulation On Occupational Health and Safety (Ohs)

The Ministry of Labour, through its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Division, has convened a high-level national stakeholders' meeting to review Regulation No. 19 under Chapter 29 of the Liberian Labor Law.

Speaking at the closing of the two-day event, at the Ministry of Labour, Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., pledged his administration's commitment to ensuring that every industrial site in Liberia has a designated safety officer. This, he said, is critical to protecting workers from hazardous and high-risk work environments.

Minister Kruah underscored the global importance of worker health and safety, stressing that Liberia must not be left behind. "It is important that the Ministry of Labour takes the lead because Liberians are working in environments with dangerous materials and must be fully protected from the risks associated with their jobs," he stated.

He highlighted Chapter 6 of the Decent Work Act of Liberia, which comprehensively addresses OHS but requires the Ministry to issue regulations to enforce its provisions at the workplace level.

Although the Ministry has an OHS Division tasked with enforcing workplace safety, Minister Kruah acknowledged that its effectiveness has been hampered by the absence of a formal regulation to support compliance efforts.

He announced the establishment of a dedicated training center to prepare and certify all health and safety personnel in Liberia once the regulation is finalized.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to continuous capacity building, policy direction, and technical support to ensure that the revised Regulation No. 19 aligns with international labor standards and best practices.

Presenting an overview of the process, Mr. Jimmy George, Director of the OHS Division, described the engagement as a vital step toward modernizing Liberia's OHS framework in line with global standards, especially those of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Director George urged stakeholders to embrace collective responsibility in transforming workplace safety nationwide. He outlined key priorities of the revised regulation, including:

Extending coverage to critical sectors such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, food services, and transportation

Institutionalizing certification and training programs for OHS personnel and workers at all levels

Establishing a robust compliance and enforcement framework to enhance safety, improve labor conditions, and contribute to national revenue generation

Stakeholders emphasized the strong link between safe workplaces, national productivity, family well-being, and sustainable development. They also reflected on regional experiences and praised the Ministry for the progress made since the reform process began in June 2024.

Held under the theme "Strengthening Occupational Health and Safety for a Safer, Productive Liberia," the review aims to create a regulatory environment that ensures consistent OHS enforcement across all sectors.

In separate remarks, Mr. Erickson T. Brown, CEO of HSE Solutions Inc., and Madam Teta Lorpu Wormonue of TIBA Industrial Group, both pledged their institutions' full support for the finalization and implementation of the regulation. They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the dignity of labor and promoting workplace safety as a key pillar of national development.

The event brought together the Minister of Labour, Deputy and Assistant Ministers, senior Ministry technicians, representatives from organized labor, employer associations, development partners, and the private sector.