Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Contractor Electrocuted in Kakata.

8 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

A contractor of Lone Star Cell MTN has been electrocuted in Kakata, Margibi County.

A LoneStar Cell MTN electric cable technician, Daddad Efrem, also known as "Tata," has died instantly after being electrocuted on a company tower while carrying out maintenance work.

The late Efrem, 45, was a contractor of Lonestar Cell MTN in Kakata, Margibi County.

The incident, which drew the attention of the public and sympathizers in Margibi County and across the Internet, occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2025, in the Telecom community of Kakata City.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was a resident of Monrovia, but had gone to Kakata to perform maintenance work on a LoneStar Cell tower as part of his normal duties, when unfortunately, he fell from the pole as a result of electrical shock, and died instantly.

The victim was rushed to Kakata Health Center, where he was medically pronounced dead. His body has been deposited at Solomon Tubee Funeral Home, pending investigation.

However, the family of the deceased and Lone Star Cell MTN through its Communication Department are tight-lipped on the situation leading to Efrem's death up to press time. Editing by Jonathan Browne"

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.