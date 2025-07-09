Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Contractor Electrocuted in Kakata.

A contractor of Lone Star Cell MTN has been electrocuted in Kakata, Margibi County.

A LoneStar Cell MTN electric cable technician, Daddad Efrem, also known as "Tata," has died instantly after being electrocuted on a company tower while carrying out maintenance work.

The late Efrem, 45, was a contractor of Lonestar Cell MTN in Kakata, Margibi County.

The incident, which drew the attention of the public and sympathizers in Margibi County and across the Internet, occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2025, in the Telecom community of Kakata City.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was a resident of Monrovia, but had gone to Kakata to perform maintenance work on a LoneStar Cell tower as part of his normal duties, when unfortunately, he fell from the pole as a result of electrical shock, and died instantly.

The victim was rushed to Kakata Health Center, where he was medically pronounced dead. His body has been deposited at Solomon Tubee Funeral Home, pending investigation.

However, the family of the deceased and Lone Star Cell MTN through its Communication Department are tight-lipped on the situation leading to Efrem's death up to press time. Editing by Jonathan Browne"