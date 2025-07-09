Nigeria: 'We're Convening NEC Meeting to Expel Obi' - LP Chieftain Arabambi

Abayomi Arabambi, the factional national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, has disclosed that Peter Obi, the party's 2023 presidential candidate, will soon be expelled for engaging in anti-party activities.

Arabambi said Obi, who recently declared support for the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), is aware that it is unconstitutional for him to belong to two political parties.

The LP chieftain said this during an interview on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Tuesday.

He said, "We're convening a NEC meeting where Peter Obi will be expelled. You know he was on suspension before he went ahead to do the anti-party activities. You don't go and join a political party, and the same time you still put your leg in another political party. He knows it's unconstitutional to belong to two political parties at the same time."

Arabambi claimed that Obi started the crisis in the Labour Party, adding that the former governor of Anambra State is not fit to lead any political party.

However, despite Obi's involvement in the activities that led to the launch of the ADC, he insisted he remains a member of the Labour Party.

In a recent interview, Obi stated that he is not a party member of ADC, but rather a supporter of the movement.

The former governor also declared his intention to contest for president in 2023, stressing that he is qualified to lead Nigeria.