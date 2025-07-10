Beninese Trust Police Despite Concerns About Insecurity, Excessive Force, and Corruption

More than three-fourths of citizens approve of the government's performance on reducing crime.

Key findings

Six in 10 Beninese citizens (60%) say they felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhood at least once during the previous year, including 41% who say this happened "several times," "many times," or "always." o Four in 10 (41%) say they feared crime in their home at least once. o Poor citizens and rural residents are more likely to experience these forms of insecurity than their better-off and urban counterparts. o Both forms of insecurity have increased over the past decade.

About one in 12 citizens (8%) say they requested police assistance during the previous year. Twice as many (17%) say they encountered the police in other situations, such as at checkpoints. o Among those who sought help from the police, two-thirds (67%) found it easy to obtain assistance, but 19% say they had to pay a bribe. o Among those who encountered the police in other situations, three in 10 (29%) say they had to pay a bribe to avoid problems.

About one-third (32%) of Beninese say that "most" or "all" police officials are corrupt, while another 56% say that "some" of them are corrupt.

But fully two-thirds (67%) of citizens say they trust the police "somewhat" or "a lot."

Majorities say the police "sometimes," "often," or "always" use excessive force in dealing with suspected criminals (71%) and with protesters (55%).

A slim majority (54%) say the police "often" or "always" operate in a professional manner and respect all citizens' rights.

More than three-fourths (77%) of citizens approve of the government's performance on reducing crime.

The police serve as a primary interface between government and citizens, representing state authority at its most visible and immediate level. When citizens face crisis situations or require assistance, police officers often constitute their first point of contact with government services. Police forces are charged with enforcing laws and protecting both the property and civil rights of citizens. They are expected to maintain accessibility, responsiveness, and professionalism while serving all segments of society.

Benin's Republican Police, formed in 2018 through the merger of the national police and gendarmerie under the Ministry of Interior, has struggled to meet these expectations. Accusations have ranged from frequent roadside extortion to brutality against protesters and prisoners to extrajudicial killings, often with impunity (U.S. State Department, 2024; Amnesty International, 2019; Freedom House, 2025; Gain Integrity, 2020).

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 (2021/2023) questionnaire to explore Africans' experiences and assessments of police professionalism.

In Benin, substantial shares of the population - especially economically disadvantaged citizens and rural residents - report feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods and homes.

Among those who had dealings with the police during the previous year, most say that assistance was easy to obtain, but demands for bribes were not uncommon. Most respondents say at least some police officials are corrupt.

Majorities say the police sometimes or often use excessive force with suspected criminal and protesters, and only slightly more than half think the police usually act with professionalism and respect all citizens' rights.

Despite these concerns, most Beninese say that they trust the police at least "somewhat" and that the government is doing a good job of reducing crime.

Richard Kweitsu Richard Kweitsu is a PhD student in political science at the University of Florida.